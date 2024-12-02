Dryrobe wearers are just realising they can now have matching car seat covers

Dryrobe's car seat covers are designed to fit any vehicle | Dryrobe

Do you have a Dryrobe wearer in your life? This could be the perfect Christmas present

What began as a performance poncho for surfers and swimmers has now become a British institution.

The Dryrobe can trace its roots back to the 1980s, but its popularity has surged in the last few years, and everyone from athletes to school-run mums wants to be seen wearing one.

The robes are designed primarily as changing robes, ideal for the beach or the lakeside, but their high-tech insulation and water repelling qualities have made them the ideal garment for the British weather.

Insulated and waterproof, they're ideal for outdoor activities | Dryrobe

From the side of a Scottish loch, to the sidelines of a rugby field, to the checkout queue at Lidl, they're now a familiar sight just about everywhere you go. But coats aren't the only trick up Dryrobe's insulated sleeves.

Because there's also a Dryrobe car seat cover. Designed for water lovers who want to keep their cars and campers dry after a session in the sea, they're quickly being snapped up by anyone who wants to enjoy the warm caress of a cosy, soft, insulated seat cover that'll keep the wet and dirt at bay.

They are fitted with elasticated adjustable straps with hook and loop fastenings, and they're a one-size-fits-all product, so they may appear baggy in some vehicles, but they'll settle in.

And they arrive in single packs, so you'll need to buy two if you want both seats covered. There is a van-style cover available, though, if you've got a double seat upfront. They even come in a shocking pink colour.

