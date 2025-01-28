Cheap chance to win this £540,000 Cyprus villa for £1.31 thanks to a special offer

The latest big BOTB prize is a newly built villa in Cyprus with three bedrooms and a private pool | BOTB

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A huge prize has just been announced by BOTB - and there’s a really tempting early bird offer on, too

The dream prize giveaway company BOTB is known for raffling off sports cars and supercars - but every now and again they really up the ante.

And a new prize has launched this week that could be one of the biggest single prize draws they've ever offered.

Protaras is a hugely popular resort, with stunning beaches | AFP via Getty Images

It's a chance to own a slice of Mediterranean paradise, as one lucky person will be given the keys to their own holiday home in Cyprus.

Overlooking the stunning Cypriot Municipality of Protaras, the newly-built villa has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, along with its own private pool.

There's also a 36m² roof garden, and it's minutes away from the beaches and sights and sounds of the town of Paralimni.

It's a prize worth £540,000 but, just in case you don't have room in your life for a foreign hideaway, you could opt to take a £378,000 cash alternative.

The villa is brand new, with some gorgeous period touches | BOTB

BOTB will be drawing the winning ticket for this incredible prize in March, but there's an early bird offer on for tickets at the moment.

If you're quick, you can buy each entry for £1.31 - that's a 12% saving on the normal price of £1.49.

Buying more tickets will obviously increase your chances of winning, but that will be a much cheaper investment while the offer's on - so don't miss out.

Click here to find out how to enter, and to catch the early bird deal.