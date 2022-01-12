These are the best Nintendo Switch consoles for your family

The original version of the console was launched in 2017, followed by the Lite version in 2019, and then the OLED version at the end of last year.

Each new version of the console has brought about some changes - from the type of screen to the functionality and battery life.

It can be confusing to know which of the three consoles available are best for you and your family, so we’ve reviewed each of them for you so you can choose which one is best suited to you and all of your family members.

Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) £309.00 the newest model 5/5 This is the newest member of the Nintendo Switch family, the OLED switch offers the biggest screen of all the devices - 7 inches to be exact. As the name suggests, this Switch is the first to have an OLED screen, offering a world of more vivid colours. This means you can see your gameplay on the biggest, brightest platform. It has everything else you would expect from a Switch; a handheld and TV mode, and the same controls as the standard version which means controls for each device can be used interchangably. The other main difference is the storage capacity; the OLED carries 64GB of space, compared to the 32GB with the standard and Lite Switch devices. The kick-stand also stretches across the whole length of the device, which means it's much easier if you are playing table-top. The battery lasts up to nine hours, so you can enjoy all your favourite games all day long. Available in white or classic red and blue, with prices starting from £309.

Nintendo Switch Nintendo Switch (Standard Model) £259.00 the original model 4/5 This is the original version of the Switch console, which has been delighting gaming fans since it was launched in 2017. The screen size is 6.2 inches, and it's an LED screen. It may not be the biggest and sharpest screen available, but it's still very impressive and has everything you could want in a portable gaming device. It's £50 cheaper than the OLED version too, so it's a great option if you want a powerful little device but don't want to pay top price. It offers a handheld and TV mode, and the Joy Con controllers are detachable so you can use this device in two seperate ways which allow you to play games solo or with loved ones. This also offers up to nine hours of battery life, so it's great for keeping everyone entertained on long journeys. Available in silver and grey or classic red and blue. If you shop right now you can save £20 on the RRP.