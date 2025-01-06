BOTB is giving away free entries for a £25,000 prize during January

You won't even have to pay tax if you win | BOTB

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

You can literally pay nothing to be in with the chance to win £25,000 tax-free cash - here’s how to do it

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What would you do with £25,000? Home improvements? A lavish holiday? A new car? Someone is going to win it this month, and they won't have to pay a penny to enter the draw.

It's the latest tempting offer by competition company BOTB, which made a name for itself giving away luxury cars.

And while there are dozens of dream cars to flick through on its website, with tickets to win some of them costing less than £1, there's a special offer running throughout January to win a huge cash prize - for free.

How to enter the £25k cash pot prize at BOTB for free BOTB’s free cash prize offers the chance to win £25,000 for people who sign up during January All you have to do is visit the site by clicking here and enter your email address BOTB will update you on other offers while you wait to hear whether you’ve won, but you can always unsubscribe Then just sit back and see if you get a phone call and whether you’ve won £25,000

Free entry deals don't come around all that often with BOTB, so make the most of this amazing tax-free cash prize while it lasts.

All you need to do is sign up to BOTB. Just give them your email address. You'll get reminders of other promotions, new prizes, and special offers, and you could be lucky enough to win a life-changing sum of money.

The draw for this prize closes in early February and the winner will be announced shortly afterwards.