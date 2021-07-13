Bookshelves UK 2021: the best bookcases for storage and style, including ready-assembled book shelves

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A bookshelf isn’t simply a shelf - they’re multi-purpose. They can be great statement pieces in their own right, with right design. And of course they can be used for far more than their traditional purpose of storing books.

They can also be used to proudly, and stylishly, display all of your favourite items.

These are nine of the best bookcases available at the moment, with styles, shapes and sizes to suit every person and every room. What you use to store in them is up to you.

If you find that you still need more storage, even after buying one of these new bookcases, you can also find a new bed with storage underneath to save space in your bedroom.

Carrie Bookcase Carrie Bookcase £99.99 This white bookcase features a streamlined modern cube design with a flat surface ideal for displaying houseplants, photographs or art, among other household items. There are eight internal cubes that are as well-suited to storing files, records, DVDs, toys, and more, as well as books. It is made of manufactured wood and assembly is required. The dimensions of this bookcase are: 129.5Cm H x 65.5Cm W. Was £112.99, now £99.99 Buy now

Leblanc Bookcase Leblanc Bookcase £75.99 Available in two colour choices - rustic brown or white - this bookcase is as striking as it is practical. Boasting a unique tree shape design, the bookcase has branches to give plenty of storage for large amounts of books, while also giving a stylish and attractive addition to your space. It’s also perfect for smaller areas as while it does offer a lot of space for your things it doesn’t take up much floor space. Self assembly is required. The dimensions of this bookcase are: 141.5Cm H x 50Cm W. Buy now

Westhought Bookcase Westhought Steel Etagere Bookcase £77.99 With a beautiful vintage and modern appearance and functional design, this black and wood bookcase is perfect for making a statement in your home as well as holding on your belongings. It has a sleek design so it will comfortably fit in most spaces. Self assembly is required. It also has the benefit of free one day delivery, so you can be tidying up your home in no time. The dimensions of this bookcase are: 172Cm H x 56Cm W. Buy now

Argos Home 5 Shelf Pine Tall Wide Extra Deep Solid Bookcase Argos Home 5 Shelf Pine Tall Wide Extra Deep Solid Bookcase £120.00 This piece of furniture might be more expensive, but that is reflected in the quality of it. A solid pine wood in natural finish makes the bookcase look and feel good and sturdy and, due to it’s neutral design, it will fit into a range of decorative themes. It has one fixed shelf and four adjustable shelves to allow you to change them to suit your needs. Self assembly is required. The dimensions of this bookcase are: H180, W78, D29cm.. Buy now

Habitat Cubes 5 Tier Wide Bookcase Habitat Cubes 5 Tier Wide Bookcase £96.00 Sturdy, smart and stylish, this black bookcase takes shelving to another level. Brimming with retro charm, it provides ample storage, with each of the cubby-holes in various sizes. You can use your unit to store books, records, artwork, photos and more. Self assembly is required. The dimensions of this bookcase are: H131, W110, D30cm. Was £120, now £96 Buy now

Asger Shelving with Oak Effect Asger Shelving with Oak Effect £199.00 The smooth oak effect and tapered wooden legs of this bookcase give off that soft Nordic look that’s very popular right now. The wide, sturdy shelving also means that you can easily store the chunkiest of books or other items such as picture frames. Self assembly is required. The dimensions of this bookcase are: H179, W109, D30cm. Buy now

Songe Grey and White House Bookcase Songe Grey and White House Bookcase £183.00 This narrow and quirky bookcase is the perfect storage solution for those who need a shelving unit but don’t have much space. It features four fixed shelves and a unique pointed roof, which also offers additional storage space underneath. This furniture product is made of FSC certified wood. This label guarantees that the wood comes from a responsibly managed forest; by choosing this product, you are also helping forest preservation and biodiversity. The dimensions of this bookcase are: H180, W45, D45cm. Buy now

Sweet White 2 Sliding Door Bookcase Sweet White 2 Sliding Door Bookcase £356.00 With its sweet, elegant style, this white bookcase will work well in either a modern living room or bedroom. It would look right at home in a country cottage, and could be just as easily used to display ornaments and photos as books. The sliding door at the bottom also gives you an option to store things privately. Self assembly required. The dimensions of this bookcase are: H166, W93, D40cm. Buy now