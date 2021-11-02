Best touchscreen gloves to keep hands warm and use your phone easily

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

As the weather morphs into winter and the months progress, the need for extra layers becomes even more imperative.

Alongside waterproof, thermal and down garments, a good pair of gloves is vital to your general wellbeing over winter, especially if you find yourself out in the snow and ice a lot, or have to work in such environments.

Good, proper, warming gloves however do have their disadvantages, and the most obvious one is the clear lack of dexterity you have when wearing.

Often quite simple tasks become difficult, and if you’re having to use touchscreens whilst wearing them, taking gloves on and off again each time you stop can be a nightmare.

If you’re navigating using your phone when out on hikes too, then having to remove the gloves each time can be significantly detrimental to progress.

This is where touchscreen gloves come in - and now most outdoor manufacturers will offer a touchscreen glove in their winter range, such is the ubiquity and importance of touchscreen technology today.

Essentially, as the name suggests, they just allow you to continue to keep using touchscreens with the gloves on, making a connection with the screen that’s firm and abrasive enough for the screen to recognise.

They come in all shapes and sizes, and there are a number of different types of gloves that suit different activities on offer, so we’ve rounded up here some of our favourite touchscreen gloves on the market at the moment.

Sealskinz Water Repellent All-Weather Gloves Sealskinz Water Repellent All-Weather Gloves £27.00 waterproofing 4.5/5 These are great options if you need waterproof performance too - they’re a comfortable glove that have good grip, a thumb and forefinger pad for touchscreens and 100% water and wind proof protection. We especially like the anti-slip liner, which makes them feel snug and secure and offer excellent dexterity when performing manual tasks. Buy now {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} Price: £{{ price }} Buy now

Montane Prism Gloves Montane Prism Gloves £40.50 ultra-light gloves 5/5 Some of our favourite gloves we’ve tested, these Montane options are ultra-light and packable, and we also really liked the fact that they feature a micro-fleece inside to keep your hands extra warm. They’re supremely comfortable and they have their own stuff-sack too, so you can pack them away in your bag and hardly notice them. Highly recommended. Buy now {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} Price: £{{ price }} Buy now

Berghaus Touchscreen Berghaus Touchscreen £24.00 a budget option 3/5 These are a simple, budget option from trusted manufacturer Berghaus. A great option for everyday and casual wear, they feature superior abrasion resistance, patches on the fingers for touchscreen capability and double thickness cuffs for extra warmth and weatherproofing. They’re currently on offer, and like much of Berghaus’s products, we think they provide excellent performance and value for money. Buy now {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} Price: £{{ price }} Buy now

Icebreaker Merino Unisex Touchscreen Gloves Icebreaker Merino Unisex Touchscreen Gloves £40.00 comfort 5/5 These gloves are a made of a highly breathable fabric which is a light, stretchy merino layer that offers fantastic warmth as well as comfort. One of the most comfortable pairs of gloves we tested, we also liked the fact that each fingertip was touchscreen responsive. We’d highly recommend these gloves for high-speed, high-octane outdoor pursuits where breathability is key, such as mountain biking for instance. Buy now {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} Price: £{{ price }} Buy now

Arc'Teryx Venta Glove Arc'Teryx Venta Glove £65.00 responsiveness 5/5 Arc’Teryx are well-known for producing superlative outdoor gear that impresses at each turn, and these thin, lightweight gloves for hiking are no exception. They weigh next to nothing but manage to keep the warmth in as well as the biting wind - we were especially impressed with the wind stopping ability for such a thin glove. Tech responsiveness comes in the form of contrasting material on the thumb and forefinger. Buy now {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} Price: £{{ price }} Buy now

Mujjo Double Insulated Touchscreen Glove Mujjo Double Insulated Touchscreen Glove £40.95 wind-proofing 4/5 Layered with both micro-fleece and 3M Thinsulate, these double-layered gloves retain a sleek, thin and lightweight appearance whilst being some of the most wind and cold-proof gloves we looked at. Touchscreen responsiveness has been significantly improved over previous models, and it works well, with the thin gloves providing good feel and dexterity. Buy now {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} Price: £{{ price }} Buy now