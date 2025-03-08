With over 600bhp you'll have no excuse for being late for the school run | BOTB

Win a 592bhp Audi RSQ8 worth £76,900 for just 6p.Enter BOTB’s dream car giveaway before tickets sell out.

This gleaming black Audi might look like a relatively innocuous family SUV, but it's actually a ludicrously fast performance car that could embarrass some of the most recognisable supercars out there.

With a 592bhp V8 engine and Quattro all-wheel-drive, it can hit 60mph in 3.4 seconds - so it's a bit of a wolf in sheep's clothing. And it could be yours for six pence.

Having covered only 29,000 miles since it was built in 2020, this RSQ8 worth £76,900 and it's the latest in a long line of special promotional prizes being offered by BOTB, which gives away daily dream cars to lucky winners.

The RSQ8 is incredibly practical as well as being incredibly fast | BOTB

All you need to do to be in with a chance of winning the RSQ8 is to visit the website by clicking here, pay your six pence, and hope for a phone call.

Obviously, most people will buy more than one ticket, and you might as well at that price.

There's even a discount on a bundle of 600 - the most you can buy - that saves 20%. It means 600 tickets for the RSQ8 draw would cost just £36.

BOTB's Audi RSQ8 has only 29,000 miles on the clock | BOTB

Or, of course, you could buy 100 tickets for £6, or 300 for £18. And there's always the option of a free postal entry.

It's up to you, but however many tickets you choose to buy, you have until Monday, March 24. That's if tickets don't sell out, though. This prize looks to be proving popular, with more than 20% sold already, so be quick if you fancy winning the car.

And even if you don't want the car, there's a £54,000 cash alternative available. Which would certainly be enough for something less discreet.

If you’re worried about how gambling makes you feel, you can find free, confidential advice, tools and support, by visiting GambleAware or contacting the National Gambling Helpline, available 24/7, on 0808 8020 133