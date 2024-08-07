Amazon has just cut the prices of Shark vacuums with savings of up to £200

Shark's vacuum cleaners are popular for a reason | Amazon

Some of the best prices we’ve seen on Shark products have just landed on Amazon as part of a summer sale

Late summer couldn't be a better time to invest in new appliances to clean your house. It won't be long before the autumn leaves are falling, the pathways start to get muddy again, and the creepy crawlies move in from the cold outdoors.

It's quite handy, then, to see Amazon dropping a selection of big discounts on its range of Shark vacuum cleaners. Anyone who's used or owned a Shark vacuum before will know they're just about the best at getting the job done, and to see them at these prices is really exciting.

Whether you prefer a cordless stick vacuum, a traditional upright, or perhaps you have pet-hair problems, you'll hopefully find the right vacuum for your job in this list.

1. Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner IZ420UKT

An absolutely remarkable saving on what Shark says is its best ever vacuum for picking up pet hair. It really has got the lot. Smart cleaning sensors that adjust power automatically, anti-odour technology, and it even comes with two batteries.

Owners have been raving about its abilities in Amazon's reviews, too. Plenty praised its performance and value for money, although a few did mention it's a tad heavy.

If the price is still a bit too high for you, there is a corded version, and it's also on sale. The HZ3000UKT is normally £249.99, but its on offer at £169.99 if you're quick. A saving of £80.

2. Shark Corded Upright Vacuum Cleaner NV602UKT

If you're a bit of a traditionalist, and you prefer a corded vacuum cleaner, like me if I'm honest, then this is about as good as it gets. Shark's upright vacuum cleaners are so clever, with the trick lift-away technology helping you cover the whole house, and this one has the very handy Anti Hair-Wrap technology, which is a must for pet owners.

A £120 saving makes this top-spec vacuum very accessible indeed, and it could be a great first foray into Shark ownership.

3. Shark Corded Upright Vacuum Cleaner NZ801UKT

A slightly cheaper, but still full-featured upright corded vacuum is discounted by £90 at the moment, making it quite a bargain for anyone wanting a quality vacuum.

The huge 1.1-litre waste container is a doddle to empty, and this one comes with the Lift-Away technology and the Anti Hair-Wrap. It's hard to think of what else one would need in a vacuum, especially at this price.

4. Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner IZ202UKT

A Flexology wand is the stand-out feature of this superb cordless vacuum, with a joint in the main pipe allowing the entire stick vacuum to drop down below tables, units and even sofas to clean underneath.

Of course, it also has Anti Hair-Wrap, and you'll also get an array of accessories. A 40-minute run time is a bit weak, but it'll be fine for most houses.

5. Shark Corded Stick Vacuum HZ500UKT

If cordless technology doesn't suit, and you still want the best performance possible out of a stick vacuum, this might be the one.

It comes with all the usual Shark technologies and should perform every bit as well as its cordless stablemates, but there's no need to think about keeping batteries topped up.

Its waste tank is quite small, so it'll need to be emptied quite regularly if you're concentrating on carpet, but it's a very easy thing to do.