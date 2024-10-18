Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

We’ve found three air fryers that have at least a 50% discount - and they’re all from big brands

It's a great time of year to rethink your dining habits. Longer nights and colder days can mean comfort food is high on the agenda, and there's nothing better at warming us up than a hearty meal.

And in recent years more of us than ever are turning to air fryers. They save us time, money, and space in the kitchen. And they're a healthier way to whip up a family meal - so it's no surprise they're incredibly popular.

Big savings on air fryers do pop up from time to time, but to see branded deals with more than 50% off is always a big bonus.

These air fryer deals were spotted on Amazon, and a few of them will only last for a limited time, so be quick.

1. Tower Vortx T17024 Digital Air Fryer

The Tower Vortx T17024 Digital Air Fryer | Amazon

This could be the perfect introduction to the wonderful world of air frying. It's only a compact device, but with 4.3 litres of capacity, it'll be big enough for family meals.

It's also digital, which gives you better controls, presets, and a timer function.

At its standard price of £79.99 it's quite a good option for a compact air fryer, but for £40 it's a great deal.

You can have any colour you like as long as it's black, there are no other colour options at the moment, and more than 200 people have snapped up this deal in the last month, so be quick if you want to catch one before stocks run out.

2. Cosori Air Fryer Lite 3.8L

The Cosori Air Fryer Lite 3.8L | Amazon

We've tested a lot of Cosori air fryers and they've been consistently excellent. They're easy to use, stylish, and the latest models have app controls.

This 3.8-litre model has the smart features, which enable you to manage cooking and access recipes through your smartphone, and you might think this will ramp the price up. But not when there's a 50% off deal.

Normally these cost £100, but it's yours for £49.99 - and that's a limited-time deal, so catch it while you can.

You need to choose your colours carefully. The deal is only for the "silvery grey" or "milk white". Go for the dark grey and you pay a tenner more.

There's also an "ultra-efficient" two-litre model, but that only costs a penny less, so you might as well go for the bigger version.

3. Breville Halo Rotisserie Air Fryer

The Breville Halo Rotisserie Air Fryer | Amazon

A slightly different take on the conventional drawer-based air fryers, but arguably more practical and versatile, this Breville VDF127 will even cook a whole chicken on its built-in rotisserie.

These oven-style air fryers make it much easier to keep an eye on the food you're cooking, so they're ideal for perfecting a portion of chips, or keeping an eye on a tray of vegetables.

The best bit here though is the saving. Amazon has currently knocked a massive 61% off, which brings the price down to just £70. It's a lot of air fryer for the money, then.

Just make sure you have space on your kitchen worktop, because these things are quite bulky.