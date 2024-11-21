Amazon Black Friday Ninja deals: How to save up to £125 on air fryers

Ninja's air fryers are among the most stylish appliances out there | Amazon

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Savings of over £100 can be found on Amazon’s website - consumer technology writer Gareth Butterfield tracks down the best Ninja deals

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amazon's Black Friday sales bonanza is finally here, and the deals have certainly been worth the wait.

There are discounts on everything from tools to televisions, but the brand we've been keen to see the deals land on has been Ninja.

In the world of kitchen appliances, Ninja stands out as one of the most popular brands there is. And its air fryers have become the stuff of legends among the aficionados.

They're simple to use, reliable, powerful, and attractive. So it's no wonder they have such a solid reputation.

The only trouble is, they come at a price. Compare them to rival brands like Salter or Cosori, and there's an obvious premium for that hallowed badge.

But Amazon's Black Friday week has thrown up some pleasant surprises, with three deals in particular that are well worth cashing in on.

Here are the top discounts on Ninja products this week.

1. Ninja Foodi Mini Multi-Cooker

The Ninja Foodi Mini Multi-Cooker | Amazon

This cute little multi-cooker is more than just an air fryer. It has six cooking functions, including slow cook, steam, and pressure cook. And it's incredibly cheap thanks to the Black Friday deal.

Normally priced at £179.99 it's nearly half price at £99.99, and to get such a versatile kitchen appliance for less than £100 is quite an opportunity.

2. Ninja Air Fryer Max Pro

The Ninja Air Fryer Max Pro | Amazon

One of Amazon's best single-drawer air fryers, the Max Pro has a 6.2-litre capacity and has six functions, including roasting, baking and dehydrating.

It's available in the stylish black and copper, which is exclusive to Amazon, and it comes with silicone tongs.

This is a really decent saving on an air fryer that doesn't see a lot of offers applied, so grab one while you can.

3. Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker

The Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker | Amazon

The biggest saving of the three offers we've spotted, and it's on one of Ninja's biggest and best appliances.

Usually priced at £269.99, the Speedi range will happily air fry, but it's also great for slow cooking, baking and roasting.

The name "Speedi" is well-deserved, because this appliance can cook a meal for four in just 15 minutes. The black and copper colour is gorgeous, too.