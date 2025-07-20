Nic Taylor, founder of 47 Skin, | 47 Skin

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

47 Skin, founded in Yorkshire, earns a place on The Sunday Times 100 for the second year running, a family legacy and a skincare success story.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When Nic Taylor launched 47 Skin, he never imagined he would see his Yorkshire-born skincare brand named one of the fastest-growing private companies in the UK — not just once, but two years in a row.

This month, The Sunday Times 100 list has done just that, ranking 47 Skin 55th in 2025 following its debut at 52nd last year. For Nic, the achievement is personal as well as professional. His father earned a place on the very same list in 2003, making this a family legacy two decades in the making.

“This isn’t just about growth,” Nic says. “It’s about how we got here, by building a product that actually works and by growing a community of real people who believe in what we do. That’s something I’ll never take for granted.”

How it all started

For Nic, the story began not in a boardroom but in his kitchen, with a handwritten note from his gran and a small, unmarked pot of cream she had picked up from a market stall.

“I’d been struggling with my skin for years,” he says. “I’d tried what felt like everything — over-the-counter products, expensive treatments, even medication that made me feel worse mentally. Then, in January 2017, Grandma sent me this pot through the post with a note saying, ‘try this.’ I was sceptical. But within four days my skin was calmer and clearer than it had been in a decade. It was a turning point.”

That chance encounter with what would later become 47 Skin’s trademark ingredient set him on a mission. He tracked down the Yorkshire scientist who created the unique formula — a patented compound called Silver Chitoderm® — and the two joined forces to bring the product to market.

What makes 47 Skin different?

The star of the range remains Silver Chitoderm, an antibacterial and hydrating ingredient developed during a water purification project. It creates an invisible barrier on the skin that kills 99.9 percent of breakout-causing bacteria while keeping skin hydrated and soothed. It is clinically tested, dermatologist approved and exclusive to 47 Skin.

For anyone looking to try the brand’s award-winning products, the full range — including the popular Anti-Blemish & Scar Repair Serum and Everyday Cleanser — is available at 47 Skin’s official site.

What customers say

It is this ethos that has resonated with thousands of customers across the UK and beyond. Anna, writing in June 2025, said: “I love 47 Skin and would recommend it to anyone with blemish-prone skin. I wish it had existed when I was a teenager.”

47 Skin's Serum | 47 Skin

Gioia described her experience as life changing: “It’s the clearest my skin has looked in over 10 years.”

For Zoe, the products have transformed how she feels in her own skin: “I really tried everything possible. Then my friend recommended 47 Skin and I absolutely love it. I used to feel so self-conscious about going make-up free at the beach — now I feel so much more confident.”

And Kathryn was even more succinct: “Changed my life.”

A Yorkshire success story

While 47 Skin is now shipping nationwide and building an international following, its roots remain firmly in the North. The brand is still developed and manufactured here, proof that world-class beauty does not have to come from London or Los Angeles.

Nic says the Sunday Times recognition is not the end of the journey. He believes this is just the beginning for a brand that continues to grow while staying true to its Yorkshire origins.

MySweetSmile Get wedding photo-ready with MySweetSmile’s gentle teeth whitening range £ 20.99 Buy now Buy now Wedding season is here — and so are all the photos you’ll treasure forever. Whether you’re the bride, the groom or just a guest, you’ll want a confident, glowing smile in every shot. That’s where MySweetSmile comes in. This UK best-seller promises peroxide-free, gentle whitening that fits effortlessly into your routine. From their teeth whitening powder for brides to quick-fix strips for guests and a handy pen for grooms, you’ll be ready for your close-up on the big day. Shop the full MySweetSmile wedding-ready range here.

Discovery Cove Discover Orlando’s hidden island paradise with exclusive early booking savings £ 115.00 Buy now Buy now Tucked away in the heart of Orlando, Discovery Cove is the all-inclusive tropical escape most visitors don’t even know exists. Swim with dolphins, snorkel through vibrant reefs, hand-feed exotic birds and unwind on white-sand beaches — all in a serene, crowd-free setting with guest numbers capped daily. Right now, you can save up to 28% on 2026 bookings, plus an extra 12% off with code SUNNY, and enjoy a free premium drinks package for over-21s. But hurry — these early booking savings end soon. Explore Discovery Cove deals today