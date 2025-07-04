Yorkshire outperforms national housing market in June

Annual house price growth slowed nationally to 1.4% in May, down from 1.6% in April, according to Zoopla’s House Price Index, but sales activity continues to run at the fastest rate for four years, with the number of sales agreed up by 6% compared to this time last year.

However, Zoopla says more sales does not mean faster house price growth, with the 1.4% recorded in May still higher than the 0.3% increase recorded a year ago, it’s lower than the 2% recorded in February. According to Zoopla, this is because the 14% increase in homes for sale nationally has significantly slowed house price inflation by giving buyers more choice.

However, in Yorkshire and The Humber, where there is just under 6% more homes for sale than at this point last year, annual house price growth stands at 2.4% according to Zoopla.

Nick Talbot is head of residential at North Yorkshire based rural property consultancy, Lister Haigh. He said: “Homebuyers have noticeably more choice now than they had a year ago, but this also makes it crucial that sellers agree to price sensibly and realistically if they want to attract a buyer in the current market.

Nick Talbot from Lister Haigh

“This is particularly true in many towns and villages in North Yorkshire, where prices are higher than in lots of other parts of the region, which creates an additional affordability hurdle. However, there is demand in the market for well-presented and accurately priced homes, and vendors that listen to the advice of an experienced local estate agent will secure a sale.”

Richard Donnell, executive director at Zoopla, said: “The number of buyers and sellers agreeing home sales continues to increase year-on-year, demonstrating a continued desire of more households to move home in 2025. Improving mortgage affordability will support buying power in the second half of the year.

“However, buyers remain price-sensitive, especially in higher-value markets where the number of homes for sale has grown the most in the last year, boosting choice for homebuyers. Serious sellers need to be realistic on where they set their asking price in order to achieve a sale and secure a home move in 2025.”

