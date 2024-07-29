Yorkshire named as the region with the joint-highest healthy BMI

By Emma CramptonContributor
Published 29th Jul 2024, 16:18 BST
A new report has seen Yorkshire & Humber emerge victorious with the highest percentage of residents reporting a healthy BMI (45%), matched only by London.

As the UK is enthused by a summer filled with sport, new data shows the reality is that general health and wellbeing, and interest in exercise, varies wildly across regions.

The STADA Health Report 2024 has revealed a stark contrast in health and exercise habits across the nation. While 60% of Brits report being in good health, significant regional disparities emerge, particularly when it comes to having a healthy BMI and taking exercise.

While Yorkshire & Humber and London have the highest percentage of residents reporting a healthy BMI (45%), the scales tip dramatically towards the negative for the Welsh, where only 33% say they have a healthy BMI.

Nigel Stephenson, general manager at STADA Thornton and Ross

Healthy BMI across the UK:

  1. Yorkshire & Humber (45%)
  2. London (45%)
  3. West Midlands (42%)
  4. East Midlands (41%)
  5. South West (41%)
  6. South East (40%)
  7. North West (39%)
  8. Scotland (38%)
  9. North East (37%)
  10. East of England (36%)
  11. Northern Ireland (35%)
  12. Wales (33%)

Meanwhile, Yorkshire ranks fourth for both the number of people exercising for wellbeing (61%), and eating a healthy diet (61%). The region ranks lowest for the number of people spending money on a gym membership, at just 5% - with London unsurprisingly coming out on top at 17%.

Nigel Stephenson, general manager at STADA/Thornton & Ross, said, “This year's report has brought to light many shifts in attitudes towards the way we manage our health, both as a nation and at a personal level.”

“While the UK's sporting achievements are inspiring, the STADA Health Report serves as a reminder that health equity remains a challenge. STADAs dedication to caring for people's health as a trusted partner includes giving people across the UK a broad range of options to treat several conditions and lead a healthy lifestyle.”

