Yorkshire named as the region with the joint-highest healthy BMI

A new report has seen Yorkshire & Humber emerge victorious with the highest percentage of residents reporting a healthy BMI (45%), matched only by London.

As the UK is enthused by a summer filled with sport, new data shows the reality is that general health and wellbeing, and interest in exercise, varies wildly across regions.

The STADA Health Report 2024 has revealed a stark contrast in health and exercise habits across the nation. While 60% of Brits report being in good health, significant regional disparities emerge, particularly when it comes to having a healthy BMI and taking exercise.

While Yorkshire & Humber and London have the highest percentage of residents reporting a healthy BMI (45%), the scales tip dramatically towards the negative for the Welsh, where only 33% say they have a healthy BMI.

Healthy BMI across the UK:

Yorkshire & Humber (45%) London (45%) West Midlands (42%) East Midlands (41%) South West (41%) South East (40%) North West (39%) Scotland (38%) North East (37%) East of England (36%) Northern Ireland (35%) Wales (33%)

Meanwhile, Yorkshire ranks fourth for both the number of people exercising for wellbeing (61%), and eating a healthy diet (61%). The region ranks lowest for the number of people spending money on a gym membership, at just 5% - with London unsurprisingly coming out on top at 17%.

Nigel Stephenson, general manager at STADA/Thornton & Ross, said, “This year's report has brought to light many shifts in attitudes towards the way we manage our health, both as a nation and at a personal level.”