X Factor’s Cher Lloyd pregnant with second child - where is she now & who is husband Craig Monk

Former X Factor star Cher Lloyd has announced she’s expecting again with her husband Craig Monk

Chelsie Sewell
By Chelsie Sewell
Published 11th Apr 2023, 16:02 BST- 2 min read

X Factor’s Cher Lloyd has announced she is pregnant with her second child with husband Craig Monk. The star, 29 rose to fame after coming fourth in the singing contest in 2010.

The X-Factor hopeful was known for her memorable audition when she performed Soulja Boy’s Turn My Swag On and was placed with mentor Cheryl Tweedy. Although she didn’t win the competition, the star embarked on a solo career in the US which saw her reach mainstream success and number 12 on the Billboard Hot 100 with her debut single ‘Want you Back’.

Now, she has announced she is expecting her second child with her hairdresser husband. In a video posted on the Instagram caption “Baby number 2, we can’t wait to meet you.” The singer shows the ultrasound image beside a newborn outfit for her little one.

Cher and Craig already share a daughter Delilah-Rae, four, who they welcomed back in May 2018. In an interview with The Guardian in 2020 Cher said: “I’m a mother to a little girl. I’ve released two albums and I’ve got a top 10 hit in America. I’m not ‘the most hated teen’, I’m 26 years old! We’ve moved on!"

    She said: "I got married when I was 20, you know when you grow up and dream of that fairy tale, of course, we’ve had our ups and downs, but honestly it is like a fairy tale with me and him.”

    Cher Lloyd and Craig Monk announced they were expecting their second child earlier today on the singer's Instagram account (Credit: Getty Images/Instagram)Cher Lloyd and Craig Monk announced they were expecting their second child earlier today on the singer's Instagram account (Credit: Getty Images/Instagram)
    Cher Lloyd and Craig Monk announced they were expecting their second child earlier today on the singer's Instagram account (Credit: Getty Images/Instagram)

    Despite now being a mother, Cher still produces music, including her latest single Baddest with Grammy-winning producer and DJ Imanbek. She is also due to perform at Birmingham’s Pride event this year.

