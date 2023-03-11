Footage showing what appears to be cars covered in worms in a China city has gone viral, with baffled residents apparently told to “use umbrellas” as the creatures started “falling from the sky”. The video, which was originally shared on social media and titled “rain of worms”, is believed to have been shot in Beijing and shows a number of parked cars covered in the slimy bugs.

According to El Heraldo , residents living in the city had been advised to bring their umbrellas with them if going outside that day. And in news clips, residents are seen going about their daily business protected by umbrellas to avoid getting pelted by an apparent scourge of falling worms.

Chinese authorities are yet to explain what’s happening, but people have taken to social media to offer alternative theories behind the strange phenomenon. One explanation is the worms have come to the surface because spring has arrived - in fact, the first full moon that appears in March is sometimes called the full worm moon for this reason.

Another theory is the creatures shown in the video are worms that have been swept up in a minor tornado and later deposited on the streets of Beijing. Others have argued that the cars aren’t covered in worms at all, but the stringy objects are instead seeds from poplar trees.