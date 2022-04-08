World’s most remote post office in Antarctica is looking for staff - how to apply

A charity is looking for a team of people to run the world’s most remote post office, which can be found in Port Lockroy bay in Antarctica, for five months. (Alexey Seafarer - stock.adobe.co)

If you don’t mind cold weather and love penguins, then some recently advertised - and slightly bizarre - jobs could be for you.

A charity is looking for a team of people to run the world’s most remote post office, which can be found in Port Lockroy bay in Antarctica, for five months.

So, where exactly is the post office, what roles are available and how do you apply?

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s what you need to know.

Where is the post office?

The post office, which is the most southerly operational post office in the world, is on Goudier Island in Port Lockroy.

Port Lockroy is the oldest permanent British base on the Antarctic Peninsula.

It was established in 1944 and is currently the most visited site in the Antarctic.

Who owns the post office?

The UK Antarctic Heritage Trust (UKAHT) owns the post office, which has been open since 2006.

The Trust, which is based in Cambridge, usually advertises annually for seasonal postmasters at the site.

They have not been able to open the job opportunities to the public since 2019, however, due to Covid-19.

What job roles are available and what will the responsibilities be?

The charity is looking for a base leader, shop manager and general assistant to work in the post office for five months.

The roles are about more than just taking care of the post office though, successful candidates will be required to carry out wildlife observations and count the area’s growing penguin colony.

The job has been described as "physically and mentally challenging" and candidates have been advised to speak with their GP for health advice prior to applying for the job.

Potential candidates are also warned that most days are usually just a "few degrees above zero" in Port Lockroy, so if you want to apply then make sure you’ve got plenty of warm clothing and accessories to help you feel toasty.

Candidates also need to be aware that there’s no running water on the island and no flushing toilet. Instead, water supplies are carried on to the island from visiting ships and stored in jerry cans.

Accommodation will be provided, but the bedroom has been described as "basic but comfortable", so make sure you’re happy to adopt a simpler way of life.

What type of applicants are the charity looking for?

Lauren Luscombe, UKAHT Antarctic operations manager, told BBC News that the charity is looking for applicants who have a range of skills.

She said: “Given the nature of the day-to-day tasks involved to keep Port Lockroy running smoothly, we look for applicants that can bring a range of skills to the team such as retail experience, heritage, conservation and building maintenance, and leadership or management.

“But beyond that, it is important for applicants to show us who they are - we need to get to know them, through their application and throughout the selection process.

“The successful candidates will be living in close quarters for five months so it is also essential that we curate the right balance of skill sets and personalities."

How do I apply for the roles?

Hundreds of people usually apply for these jobs, according to the UK Antarctic Heritage Trust.

This is the first time the roles have been available to apply for since the coronavirus pandemic, so the Trust are expecting the roles to be particularly popular this year.

People wishing to apply for the role can do so on the UKAHT website, before the closing time of 11:59pm on Monday 25 April.

Successful candidates will be given a week’s training in Cambridge in October 2022, before leaving for Antarctica later in the year.

They will then live and work in the post office from November 2022 until March 2023, which is the summer season in Antarctica.