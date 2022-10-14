Who was shortest serving Chancellor of the Exchequer Iain Macleod and how did he die?

Kwasi Kwarteng became the United Kingdom’s second shortest serving Chancellor of the Exchequer since World War II when he was sacked by Prime Minister, Liz Truss, on Friday.

Mr. Kwarteng lasted 38 days in the job, eight days more than Iain Macleod, who died 30 days after he was appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer by then Prime Minister, Edward Heath, in 1970.

Mr. Macleod was regarded as a lead politician of his generation having spent time as Chairman of the Conservative Party; Minister of Health; Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster as well MP for Enfield West from 1950 to 1970.

Regarded as one of the most gifted members of post-war Conservative politics, Macleod was responsible for overseeing the independence of many British African territories. MacLeod refused to serve as a Cabinet Minister under Sir Alec Douglas-Home as he disapproved of the procedure by which Sir Alec was selected but later became the Colonial Secretary and Chancellor of the Exchequer. He was also the editor of the 'Spectator'. (Photo by Evening Standard/Getty Images)

Most Popular

Mr. Macleod was born in Skipton in Yorkshire in November 1913 and his parents were both from the western isles of Scotland.

He was educated at Gonville and Caius College, Cambridge before signing up to fight in World War II in 1939 where he joined the Royal Fusiliers.

Macleod was injured during the Battle of France in 1940 which left him with a life long limp and pain.

As a major, he landed in France on Gold Beach on D-Day on 6 June 1944, as Deputy Assistant Quartermaster-General (DAQMG) of the 50th (Northumbrian) Infantry Division, a first line TA formation, under the command of Major-General Douglas Graham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Macleod was friends with fellow Conservative MP and former Minister for Health, Enoch Powell.

After various appointments in government and a period as editor of the Spectator, Macleod was appointed Chancellor in 1970.

After giving his first major speech as Chancellor on July 7, 1970, Maleod was rushed to hospital with suspected appendicitis, but what turned out to be a pelvic diverticulum.