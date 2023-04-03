It’s reported that the world’s one percent represents about two-thirds of all the wealth in the world, totalling around £34 trillion. According to Oxfam, the wealth gathered by the top percentile is almost twice as much as the remaining 99 percent.

Recent notorious figures such as Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos have recently flexed their financial power. Musk purchased Twitter for a reported £35 billion, whilst Bezos took himself and a few select friends to space.

The hierarchy has seen a shuffle in recent years, with energy prices soaring, and also global incidents such as the coronavirus pandemic impact people’s net worths in both a positive and negative way.

Musk was once comfortably the richest person in the world according to Forbes, but following a turbulent 2022, he has now dropped to second place following his Twitter purchase.

One name in the top 10 that people may not know is Steve Ballmer. Ballmer was the CEO of Microsoft for 10 years from 2004 to 2014, and is now the owner of NBA side the Los Angeles Clippers.

Top 10 richest people in the world according to Forbes

Here is a list of the top 10 richest people in the world, according to Forbes, as well as their estimated net worth.

1. Bernard Arnault - $206.6 billion

Founder, chairman, and chief executive officer of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton.

2. Elon Musk - $184.7 billion

He is the founder, CEO and chief engineer of SpaceX, CEO of Twitter, co-founder of Neuralink and OpenAI.

3. Jeff Bezos - $122.1 billion

Founder, executive chairman, and former president and CEO of Amazon

4. Larry Ellison - $108.8 billion

Co-founder, executive chairman, chief technology officer and former chief executive officer of the American computer technology company Oracle Corporation.

5. Bill Gates - $107.3 billion

Co-founder of Microsoft.

6. Warren Buffett - $101.6 billion

Currently the chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway.

7. Steve Ballmer - $88.5 billion

Former CEO of Microsoft, owner of the Los Angeles Clippers.

8. Carlos Slim Helu - $87.8 billion

CEO of Telmex, América Móvil, and Grupo Carso

9. Francoise Bettencourt Meyers - $81.4 billion

Billionaire heiress of L’Oreal

10. Mukesh Ambani - $79.5 billion