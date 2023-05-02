News you can trust since 1836
Which household appliance has increased the most in running costs in the past 18 months - Which? reveals list

Which? research highlights just how much the average household appliance running costs have risen over the past year and a half.

Amber Peake
By Amber Peake
Published 2nd May 2023, 17:18 BST- 1 min read

New Which? research has found that the average running costs for home appliances has risen by almost 60% over the past year and a half. The consumer champion investigated the running costs of a range of different appliances between October 2021 and April 2023.

As part of the research, Which? looked at some of the most popular sizes and types of appliances. The featured household staples that were included were washing machines, tumble dryers, dishwashers, fridge freezers, TV’s and ovens.

During a period of 18 months Which? found that home appliance running costs had increased by 58%. One of the biggest differences in running cost was from the fridge freezer. 

According to the consumer choice company, the average integrated fridge freezer's running costs have risen more than double. Other larger laundry or kitchen appliances have also faced increases to their average running costs. 

Most Popular

    We break down the rises in running costs of other household appliances that Which has noted.

    Which? research uncovers rise in average household appliance running costs

    Fridge freezer - Running cost rose from £62.19 in October 2021 to £139.90 as of May 1 2023. 

    Dishwasher - Running cost rose from £60 in October 2021 to £94.86 in April 2023.

    Washing machine - Running cost rose from £49 in October 2021 to £77.47 in April 2023. 

    Built-in oven - Running cost rose from £48.71 in October 2021 to £77.02 in April 2023.

    Heat pump tumble dryer - Running cost rose from £43.95 in October 2021 to £69.49 in April 2023.

    TV - Running costs rose from £19.07 in October 2021 to £30.15 in April 2023.

    Related topics:AppliancesKitchens