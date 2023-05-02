Xbox has released the list of games users can expect to see on Game Pass in May. The ‘coming soon’ announcement features games coming to the paid subscription service for the first half of this month, including the highly anticipated vampire game Redfall.

The basic version of Game Pass for both Xbox and PC users costs £7.99 a month gives users access to hundreds of games, as well as having Xbox Game Studios games titles the same day as release and member discounts and deals.

The Xbox Game Pass is constantly seeing new games uploaded to the system for players to download and enjoy. Here’s everything Xbox has revealed is coming to Game Pass in May - and games that are due to leave the service.

What’s coming to Xbox Game Pass in May

Redfall

Available on May 2 (Xbox Series X|S, PC and Cloud)

Redfall is available on day one with Game Pass. Journey to the Island of Redfall, Massachusetts which is under siege from an army of vampires that have cut off the town from the outside world. This first-person shooter game follows four heroes as they attempt to claim the island back from eternal darkness.

Ravenlok

Available on May 4 (Cloud, Console and PC)

Ravenlok is available day one with Game Pass. This action-fairytale adventure has the player enter a world of wonder and danger. Travel through a mystical mirror into a land of terrifying monsters. Use your sword and spells to fight your way through the handcrafted environments.

Weird West: Definitive Edition

Available May 8 (Xbox Series X|S)

This new RPG is a game of survival and mystery in the Weird West. From the co-creators of Dishonored and Prey, discover a dark fantasy reimagining of the Wild West where you’ll find more than gunslingers.

Shadowrun Trilogy

Available May 9 (PC)

Shadowrun Trilogy is already available for cloud and console users but will finally make its way to PC. The trilogy consists of 3 cult tactical RPG games that take place in a dystopian future. Magic has re-awakened and is bringing creatures of high fantasy back to life.

Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2

Available May 11 (Cloud, Console and PC)

Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 will be available on day one with Game Pass. This turn-based RPG makes its return with a ramped up battle system as well as a brand-new event system. The new game will need more strategy from players with more thrilling choices to affect the user’s experience.

What is leaving Xbox Game Pass in May?

The following games are leaving the Xbox Game Pass on May 15. With a subscription to Game Pass, members can save up to 20% on the games if players want to keep them in their library.