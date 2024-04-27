Marbella party house stormed by police after being 'fraudulently' rented on Airbnb
Videos from local residents show police, journalists and security cars lining the street, as tensions flared between guests and estate agents. A locksmith was present to stop other unauthorised guests from accessing the property, as police cars patrolled outside the building.
Residents claim police arrived, on 25th April, to evict holidaymakers - in the holiday home which was being fraudulently let on Airbnb without the owners consent. Locals say the owner has now changed his locks and insists he had 'no idea' what had been going on at his holiday home after leaving it in the hands of a maintenance man. It is understood it was then let out to another tenant without the owner's permission who then sub-let the property on Airbnb.
One local added: "The house has been locked down over the last few days, only people staying there have been allowed in and out.”
Residents on the street say loud music was a common occurrence, with drugs and even weapons allegedly being spotted in and around the property. A local who witnessed the party house in full swing said: “It’s been going on for eight months. The actual owner is back in his own property and has changed the locks. He turned up and a load of people were in his house who shouldn't be there, he wasn't very happy at all.”
