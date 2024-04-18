Watch: Musicians go head-to-head in an epic Battle of the Bands finale

Musicians battle it out to win professional recording time and Lytham Festival tickets in a legendary competition.
By Shannon Weir
Published 18th Apr 2024, 17:08 BST
TK Maxx presents The Lytham Festival and joined forces with The Blackpool Gazette to bring you The Battle of the Bands, from Lowther Pavilion in Lytham. Artists went toe-to-toe to win professional recording time and Lytham Festival tickets as well as being crowned champions.

The judging panel includes Editor in Chief of National World North, Nicola Adam, Chief Executive and Artistic Director of Lowther Pavilion, Tim Lince and Senior promoter at Cuffe and Taylor, Julian Murray. In this episode, you’ll meet up-and-coming bands Valentyne, Spiral Scouts and Alpha State of Mind, who are all competing for victory. Each act gets just twenty minutes to sing their heart out and impress the judges. But who will come out on top?

