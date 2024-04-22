Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In an intriguing video, Emily Bonner, a reporter for Local TV, visits a secret underground bunker that was used during the war. The reporter takes a look inside the hidden rooms deep within the wartime bunker and discovers some of the stories behind the space - as it becomes available to the public.

Lauren Shacklady, of Western Approaches, shows us around the Main Operations Room - which she describes as being ‘as close to the front line as you can get without being out there fighting’. Glimpse the documents and tools the forces used to monitor enemy convoys, and inform the British government from the top secret location on Rumford Street in Liverpool.

