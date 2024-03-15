Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This video shows the dramatic moment SpaceX vessels were launched to orbit from the Starbase facility in South Texas.

Following the launch, the booster experienced a Rapid Unplanned Disassembly (RUD).

What happened during the latest SpaceX launch?

A SpaceX Super Heavy booster and Starship vehicle had a successful launch and a nearly completed flight, before contact was lost as it returned through Earth's atmosphere. On its live stream, SpaceX said it was 'incredible to see how far we got this time around', being the third and most successful attempt so far.

The plan was for the Starship to achieve near-orbit before re-entering the atmosphere and splashing down in the Indian Ocean.