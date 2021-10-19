Watch horror moment furious mum drives into eco protesters blocking road

The woman drove her Range Rover into the back of protesters (Photo: Insulate Britain)

Shocking footage has captured the moment a furious motorist drives her Range Rover into Insulate Britain protesters blocking the road.

The woman can be seen getting out of her car and screaming at a pair of protesters, demanding they move out of the way so she could take her son to school.

The video footage appears to have been captured at an industrial estate near the Dartford Crossing at Purfleet, Essex, where lorry drivers and parents on the school run were held up.

After pulling up behind the protesters at a road junction, the woman is seen getting out of her car to confront them, and begins shouting at them to move.

She is captured yelling: “I’m not joking, my son needs to get to school, move out of the road.

“My son is 11 and he needs to get to school, and I need to get to work, so move out of the way.”

Other people can also be heard on the video swearing at the protestors for causing delays.

After refusing to budge, the woman is captured getting back into her Range Rover and driving into the back of two women, pushing them along the road.

She then shouts: “Someone needs to move them out of the way. Move out of the way now.”

Getting back out of the car, she approaches the protesters again and yells: “I don't care what the f***ing issue is, my son needs to get to school.”

The furious mum yelled for protesters to move so she could take her son to school (Photo: Insulate Britain)

Who are Insulate Britain?

Insulate Britain is an offshoot of environmental campaign group Extinction Rebellion.

It describes itself as “a new group demanding that the government gets on with the job of insulating Britain’s homes”, and is calling for Parliament to put in place policy and funding for a national home insulation programme.

The protesters have caused chaos for motorists over recent weeks after staging numerous sit-ins on the M25, Britain's busiest motorway.

The group has said that the recent rise in gas and electricity costs has “increased the urgency” for change and it will end its campaign as soon as it hears a “meaningful commitment” to its demands.

Insulate Britain has blocked roads on 14 days over the past five weeks, with activists often gluing their hands to the carriageway to increase the length of time it takes for police to remove them.

The action led to hundreds of arrests, with some people detained several times.

Angry drivers often confronted the protesters and attempted to drag them away for causing disruption on the roads.