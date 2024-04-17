Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Video captures the shocking moment that Miley Connors, 37, was seen flying down the motorway in a silver Mercedes-Benz SUV - with a child as a passenger. Police were called at around 4:10pm on December 29, 2021 after numerous people spotted Connors driving on the motorway - weaving in and out of traffic at high speed.

The National Police Air Service track Miley Connors, 37, after leaving his vehicle where he is arrested.

Dangerous driver tracked down by police

The car then hit a central reservation on the M40 causing it to spin and lose a tyre - and after driving a bit further Connors got out and started urinating - while a child got out of the car and ran away up by an embankment before being tracked down by police.

Disqualified from driving

A jury unanimously found Connors, of Hambrook, West Sussex, guilty of one count each of dangerous driving and child neglect at Oxford Crown Court on February 16, 2024. He was sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for two years, at the same court on April 12. Connors was also disqualified from driving for two years and he will need to pass an extended retest to get his licence back.

Miley Connors, 37, crashes his vehicle on the M40.

‘Gut-wrenching’ child neglect

Investigating officer PC Amy Boughton, of Thames Valley Police, said: “This was one of the worse pieces of driving I have ever seen. Not only is it shocking to watch, it’s gut-wrenching to know there was a young child in that vehicle, scared and crying.