Want an easy way to reduce your carbon emissions? Switch to ‘green’ electricity!

Nick Anderson shares an easy way for households to reduce their carbon footprint; by switching to a 'green' or renewable electricity tariff, as recently highlighted in consumer body WHICH in an article on green energy suppliers...

Switching to a green energy supplier is one of the easiest ways to reduce your carbon footprint. By choosing suppliers who provide "zero carbon" electricity, such as that generated from wind, solar, hydro, or even nuclear energy, you can make a positive impact on the planet without significant effort.

Why choose zero-carbon energy providers?

The consumer association Which? recently reviewed suppliers and recommended Octopus, Ecotricity, and Good Energy as the best for their commitment to sustainability and their competitive pricing. The cost of these green options is similar to electricity generated from gas and oil and, depending on your current tariff, you may even find them to be cheaper. So if you are not already using ‘zero carbon’ or renewable electricity, why not switch? Not only could you cut your annual electricity emissions by around 730kg (average UK household), but this would be a significant and easy win for the climate too!

Switching to a green energy supplier is easy

Go one step further – generate your own power

Have you considered going a step further by generating your own clean energy by using solar panels? These typically pay for themselves in around 7 years. However, under the ‘Smart Export Guarantee Scheme’ (SEG) some electricity suppliers pay a much better price for your surplus electricity than others, if they install your solar panels and smart meter and you buy your electricity from them. It’s worth considering... Companies which you may wish to look at (in alphabetical order) are EDF, Ecotricty, E.ON, Good Energy, and Octopus Energy.

A simple choice with a big impact

Whether by switching to a zero-carbon supplier or generating your own power, these changes are small steps with big impact. Globally, a quarter of carbon emissions come from energy use alone, while in Harrogate, 20% of our emissions come from domestic energy use; so if you want to make a big impact with very little effort, why not start with one of these changes today?

Words by Nick Anderson, Energy Lead at Zero Carbon Harrogate, a local charity dedicated to reducing carbon emissions and promoting sustainable practices within our community.