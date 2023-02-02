Aldi has announced it is selling the cheapest red roses this Valentine’s Day to help love birds who are strapped for cash. Aldi wants to show that Valentine’s Day doesn’t have to cost a bunch and shoppers can save themselves more than £20 compared to other supermarkets.

According to Flower Station , the Victorians would use flowers to express their feelings, using floral arrangements as a type of code. Due to the rose’s aesthetics it became the most popular flower used to express love.

But long before that, Greek Mythology also connected the scarlet blooms with romance. According to the ancient beliefs, the first ever white rose appeared when Aphrodite - Goddess of love - was born. In a warning to Adonis, who she was madly in love with, she pricked her foot to make it bleed, although she was unable to save him, her blood made its way onto the white flower, turning it red, forever making it the symbol of love.

From February 11, Aldi customers can buy a dozen red roses for just £4.49 to give to their loved ones. Aldi is also offering three different bouquet types at different price ranges to suit individual budgets.

Romantics can get 12 beautiful red roses for just £4.49 or double up with Aldi’s Double Dozen Romantic Roses (£9.99), a gorgeous bouquet featuring 24 red, pink and white roses. Or choose the striking Love Always Bouquet (£9.99) with 18 Red Top Secret Roses.