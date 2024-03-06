Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

What is the first thing you would buy with a life-changing sum of cash?

That is often where our minds wander when we're buying our lucky dips or inputting our family's birthday for the lotto draw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But what would you think if you found you out you were sat on a fortune - without even realising it?

Well, for some people in the UK, that is the reality.

The National Lottery publishes an online list of tickets which have not been claimed, or validated and paid - and there are currently five £1 million winning tickets.

For some of the winning tickets, the deadline to claim is quickly approaching, with two tickets having deadlines in March.

And if you need some spending inspiration, you can watch the video at the top of this page to see how a couple from Lancashire - who earlier this year landed a £61 million jackpot - plan to use their winnings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here we’ve outlined how long lottery winners have to claim, how to claim winnings and the full location and number details of the unclaimed tickets.

How long do lottery winners have to claim their prize?

Winning lottery ticket holders have 180 days (approximately six months) from the draw date to claim the prize.

Where does the money go if it is not claimed?

If a valid claim is not received within this timeframe, the money and any interest earned on it will go to National Lottery Projects across the UK.

How can lottery winnings be claimed?

Prize winnings of £500 and under can be claimed in store from a National Lottery retailer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prizes over £500 and up to and including £50,000 can be claimed online.

For prizes over £50,000, and monthly prize winnings (Set For Life), winning ticket holders should call the National Lottery on 0333 234 50 50 to confirm and arrange the winning claim.

Can a claim be made on a damaged or destroyed ticket?

If a ticket has been damaged or destroyed, you still may be able to make a valid claim.

An appeal should be filed within 30 days of the draw date.

Details on the information you would need to provide can be found on the National Lottery website.

Full list of National Lottery’s unclaimed tickets:

£10,000 every month for one year - Doncaster

This Set For Life ticket was bought in Doncaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was drawn on September 18 2023, and the winning numbers are 1, 3, 11, 28, 43 and Life Ball 9.

The last day to claim is March 16 2024.

£10,000 every month for one year - Worthing District

This Set For Life ticket was bought in the Worthing District.

It was drawn on January 25 2024, and the winning numbers are 7, 20, 23, 36, 44 and Life Ball 4.

The last day to claim is July 23 2024.

£10,000 every month for one year - Manchester

This Set For Life ticket was bought in Manchester.

It was drawn on February 5 2024, and the winning numbers are 3, 4, 8, 10, 28 and Life Ball 1.

The last day to claim is August 3 2024.

£100,913.60 - Royal Borough of Kingston upon Thames

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This EuroMillions ticket was bought in the Royal Borough of Kingston upon Thames.

It was drawn on December 5 2023, and the winning numbers are 4, 6, 20, 24, 25 and Lucky Stars 5, 9.

The last day to claim is June 2 2024.

£500,000.00 - Redditch

This Thunderball ticket was bought in Redditch.

It was drawn on December 8 2023, and the winning numbers are 2, 15, 31, 35, 37 and Thunderball 6.

The last day to claim is June 5 2024.

£1 million - North Lanarkshire

This EuroMillions ticket was bought in North Lanarkshire.

It was drawn on February 16 2024, and the winning code is HQPC98478.

The last day to claim is August 14 2024.

£1 million - Shropshire District

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This EuroMillions ticket was bought in the Shropshire District.

It was drawn on January 16 2024, and the winning code is XFKD58687.

The last day to claim is July 14 2024.

£1 million - Northumberland

This EuroMillions ticket was bought in Northumberland.

It was drawn on November 3 2023, and the winning numbers are 8, 21, 31, 39, 47 and Lucky Stars 5, 9.

The last day to claim is May 1 2024.

£1 million - Bolton

This EuroMillions ticket was bought in Bolton.

It was drawn on November 3 2023, and the winning numbers are 8, 21, 31, 39, 47 and Lucky Stars 5, 9.

The last day to claim is May 1 2024.

£1 million - East Lindsey District

This Lotto ticket was bought in the East Lindsey District.

It was drawn on September 13 2023, and the winning numbers are 7,10, 23, 29, 31, 42 and Bonus 6.