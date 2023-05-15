Despite a chilly start to the week, the UK is set to experience warmer weather over the next few days. Spells of rain are expected across the country on Monday (May 15) and tomorrow (May 16) but these are expected to clear by the end of Tuesday, according to the Met Office.

Temperatures are predicted to rise later in the week and conditions are likely to become more settled with sunny spells as the week goes on. According to the Met Office, high pressure will be the dominating factor this week, which will bring a ‘slight uptick’ in temperatures.

Meteorologist Steven Keates said: “The chilly start will be compensated for with plenty of sunshine for most of us. The early cloud and rain across the southeast of England should, fairly soon, clear away, by lunchtime (on Monday) the sky should be brightening here.

“Elsewhere though after that sunshine, sunny start, cloud tending to fill in through the day and this will lead to a few sharp showers developing across parts of eastern Scotland, northern England and perhaps eastern England as well, whereas further south and west, and Northern Ireland, Wales, southwest of England, here we’ve got the best of the sunshine with light winds, not feeling too bad.”

However, on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Met Office said it will be ‘warmer’ than Monday despite showers affecting northern and eastern areas throughout the day. But temperatures will be near average from midweek.

The spokesperson added: “Into the weekend, a high-pressure ridge is most likely to extend across the UK, resulting in a good amount of fine and dry weather for most. Into the next week, a continuation of these settled conditions is expected, with fine and dry weather for many.”

UK 5-day weather forecast

Monday (May 15)

Rain will soon clear southeastern parts of England, with many southern parts having a dry day with sunny spells. Scattered showers further north, possibly with hail and thunder over parts of Scotland and northern England. Feeling cooler in the northwesterly breeze.

Overnight, showers in the far north, most places becoming dry with clear periods and turning cold with a ground frost in some sheltered spots.

The UK is set to experience warmer weather over the next few days. (Photo credit should read TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Tuesday (May 16)

Dry in the south with the best of the sunshine and feeling warmer than on Monday. Cooler in the north with showers affecting northern and eastern areas through the day.

Outlook for Wednesday (May 17) to Friday (May 18)

