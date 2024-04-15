Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Foreign Office has issued an urgent travel warning to UK holidaymakers about increased risks in 18 countries including popular Mediterranean holiday destinations. The government issued its latest advisory overnight as tensions in the Middle East, particularly between Iran and Israel, escalate.

The tensions in the region could potentially impact the safety of destinations around the southern Mediterranean and the Middle East. The Foreign Office cautioned: "There is rising tension between Iran and Israel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Any military action could escalate quickly and could pose risks for the wider region. If you are in the region, or considering travel to the region, monitor news updates and continue to check FCDO travel advice for updates."

The Foreign Office has issued a new travel warning about increased risk in 18 countries including popular holiday destinations. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

Holiday hotspots in the warning are the United Arab Emirates, which includes Dubai, Morocco, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Algeria and Tunisia. Also included in the alert are Bahrain, Kuwait, Libya, Yemen, Qatar, Iran, Iraq, Syria, Jordan, Oman and Lebanon.

The UK government has expressed particular concern for British nationals visiting these areas, stating: "There is a high threat of terrorist attack globally affecting UK interests and British nationals, including from groups and individuals who view the UK and British nationals as targets. You should remain vigilant at all times. UK Counter Terrorism Policing has information and advice on staying safe abroad and what to do in the event of a terrorist attack. Find out how to reduce your risk from terrorism while abroad."