Dashcam footage shows the scary moment a tyre flies off a motorist’s car while they drive down the motorway.

In the video, as Daphne Creemers, 20, drives along the motorway, the car becomes bumpy on the road, before the left side of the car appears to drop down and a tyre rolls off ahead.

Daphne, a holiday park employee from Maastricht, the Netherlands, says she had just changed her winter tyres to summer tyres a few days earlier and that they should have been in good condition.

The police arrived and retrieved the tyre from the road to avoid it causing any accidents. No one was injured in the incident and Daphne's car was okay apart from needing a few minor repairs.

Tyre flies off car on the motorway.

Daphne said: "We don't know why it flew off. I changed to my summer tyres a few days before.

"Police and help were there within five minutes. I didn't call anyone. They saw it on cameras.