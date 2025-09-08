Two-thirds of Brits believe price increases have made going abroad impossible

Top tips to stretch budgets included booking flights and accommodation well in advance, packing snacks and essentials rather than buying them when you get there - and using comparison sites to hunt for the best deals | SWNS

Sky-high air fares and peak holiday cost increases have left families cutting back to make trips abroad a reality, research has revealed.

A poll of 1,000 parents of children up to age 16 who holiday abroad found 66 per cent believe price increases have made it more difficult to get away.

Leaving 69 per cent having to get creative with their money to make trips overseas possible due to increased air fares.

Top tips to stretch budgets included booking flights and accommodation well in advance, packing snacks and essentials rather than buying them when you get there - and using comparison sites to hunt for the best deals.

According to research commissioned by travel insurance provider Staysure, families have had to cut their holiday budgets by an average of £941 in recent years, with the cost of a holiday now just over £2,800.

As a result, 44 per cent are now more likely to opt for a staycation than a trip abroad.

But with the average family having spent almost £300 to keep kids entertained during school holidays, even UK day trips can still put a real strain on budgets, with 57 per cent looking for discounted tickets for theme parks and attractions.

It’s not just young families that are struggling to afford a trip abroad as 60 per cent of over 65s also say a staycation is on the cards due to increased prices.

While 75 per cent of this age group also look for discounted day trip and attraction tickets when entertaining the grandchildren.

A spokesperson for Staysure, which has launched a rewards scheme offering customers access to 1.4 million worldwide hotel discounts and reduced entry fees to major UK attractions for 12 months when they purchase a policy, said: “Families long for holidays abroad, and need to entertain the kids with days out but rising costs are just squeezing what’s affordable for all generations.

“With children now back in school, thoughts will naturally turn to the October half term – and how families will once again afford to keep the kids busy often relying on grandparents to help out.

“Whether it’s a trip away or days out in the UK, the desire for cost savings will only increase as people look for more creative ways to maximise budgets - it’s a tricky juggling act.”

With holiday costs soaring, it only adds insult to injury by having to pay to secure seats to keep family members and kids next to you on a flight with respondents feeling annoyed (41 per cent) and frustrated (32 per cent).

While 44 per cent of over 65s went as far as to say they feel furious.

And 40 per cent feel it’s unfair that a child’s place on a flight can cost almost as much as an adult.

Of the 66 per cent who have had to cut costs on holiday, it has come at the expense of eating out (32 per cent), reducing their overall spending budget (31 per cent), and sacrificing hotel upgrades or extras (28 per cent).

A further 28 per cent have also had to cut back on souvenirs and shopping while away to keep budgets tight.

Of all those polled, 71 per cent have previously been on an all-inclusive holiday, but 75 per cent are now more likely to opt for self-catering holidays due to unaffordable price hikes during peak times.

Almost a third (30 per cent) have taken their child out of school to make holidays cheaper, with 29 per cent of those doing so frequently, for an average of five days at a time.

And 55 per cent think they could be holidaying exclusively in the UK going forward due to increasing costs, according to the OnePoll.com data.

A spokesperson from Staysure, which is offering a 20 per cent discount on policies in September, added: “With costs creeping up at every turn it’s no wonder parents are feeling the pinch and making cutbacks to afford a family holiday.

“Many will already be counting the cost of having spent plenty of cash keeping their kids entertained over the past six weeks.

“With expensive day trips, cinema outings, excursions, and visits to theme parks all mounting up, these are areas where parents could make savings."

Top 10 ways parents look to make their budget go further for holidays abroad

Book flights and accommodation well in advance Pack snacks and essentials to avoid buying on the go Use comparison sites for best deals Plan free or low-cost activities Use cashback and reward schemes Set a daily spending limit Cook meals instead of eating out Prioritise experiences over souvenirs Travel during off-peak seasons Use loyalty points or travel vouchers