Top hiking destinations in Yorkshire and the Humber revealed

Research conducted by AussieBoots has revealed the top hiking destinations in Yorkshire and the Humber by analysing Google search data on popular hiking destinations in the region.

The Yorkshire Dales topped the top 5 list with 27,100 average monthly searches in the United Kingdom between July 2023 and June 2024. Ingleton Waterfalls and North York Moors National Park came second and third respectively (14,800).

Popular hiking trails in those areas include the Three Peaks Challenge: A breathtaking yet challenging 25-mile hike with spectacular views of the Three Peaks. This expert level hike will take just under 12 hours on average to complete.

The picturesque Ingleton Waterfalls has a four and half mile trail taking you not only through the waterfalls but also through beautiful woodland. This scenic trail is home to rare and interesting plants and wildlife such as Dog Violet flowers and Grey Wagtail birds. This hike can be completed in under 4 hours.

Ranking Location Number of Avg Montly Searches Searches from July 2023 - June 2024 1 Yorkshire Dales 27,100 2 Ingleton Waterfalls 14,800 3 North York Moors National Park 14,800 4 Ingleborough 9,900 5 Cleveland Way 6,600

Looking at the top hiking destinations nationally The Lake District came first (301,000), Durdle door and The Cotswolds came second and third respectively (165,000).

Ranking Location Number of Avg Montly Searches Searches from July 2023 - June 2024 1 The Lake District 301,000 2 Durdle Door 165,000 3 The Cotswolds 165,000 4 Seven Sisters 165,000 5 Peak District 135,000 6 Ben Nevis 110,000 7 Cheddar Gorge 110,000 8 Sycamore Gap 110,000 9 Scafell Pike 90,500 10 Snowdon 90,500

When hiking, it is important to always be prepared especially with how rainy this summer season has been, although high temperatures can also pose a risk for long hikes.

Having emergency food is a must when embarking on long hikes as well as having enough water to always stay hydrated especially if you get lost.

It is also important to make sure you dress for the temperature, wearing durable waterproof coats for the rain, thicker layers for mountaineering and lighter layers when hiking in high temperatures.

One of the most necessary items is having the right pair of hiking boots. Managing Director of AussieBoots Pete Bryden shared his top tips on what to look out for when shopping for a new pair of hiking boots:

“There is so much choice on the market now when buying hiking boots, however, it is vital to pick the right pair for the health of your feet, especially if you plan on taking long hikes.

“My top 3 tips to look out for when buying hiking shoes are as follows:

1. Buy boots that are reinforced.

Hiking can involve long walks on difficult terrain; therefore, you must protect your feet as best as you can.

Reinforced shoes that provide you with a rubber toe and heel protector are vital for the protection of your feet when walking on hard terrain.

2. Make sure that the boot fits.

This one goes without saying but many people buy shoes for the look sometimes rather than shoes that are the perfect fit.

Your hiking boot should feel snug everywhere, make sure it is tight nowhere as you want to be as comfortable as possible and make sure you have enough room to wiggle your toes.

3. Buy boots that have deep tread grooves.

Similar to the grooves you see on athletic shoes, deep grooves on the outsoles are so important; the deeper the groove, the more traction and grip the shoe offers which is vital when hiking on rough terrain.”