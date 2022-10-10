Strictly Come Dancing star and former Arsenal and England captain Tony Adams was spotted showing off his moves to supporters at the Gunners’ clash with Liverpool on Sunday.

If Arsenal didn’t already provide enough entertainment with their classy 3-2 victory, Adams was sure to give supporters exactly what they wanted - throwing some shapes near the players’ benches.

Katya Jones and Tony Adams during the live show of Strictly Come Dancing

Adams created headlines over recent weeks for going ‘completely blank’ during his first live Strictly performance. He then left viewers speechless with a topless samba dance on week three of the show.

He’s quickly become a public favourite for his personality, and he proved that at the Emirates Stadium. Down by the touchline, the Arsenal legend was asked to take photos with home supporters, but they got more than they bargained for.

As shown by a clip from Sky Sports Premier League , Adams - perhaps with a little less rhythm than seen on Strictly - used seats as props to treat the Gunners faithful to some dancing. One move saw him throw a leg over the row in front of him - to which he and the fans around him laughed.