Aligning your bar with your brand is a key part of getting a corporate event right. That's the view of bar hire expert Scott Wright of Mix and Twist, who has set out his top tips ahead of the busiest period in the events calendar.

Today, businesses are investing in experiences that will leave a lasting impression on clients, partners, and employees. With the right mobile bar service, you can blend fun, sophistication and professionalism into a memorable experience that aligns perfectly with your company’s goals.

“A mobile bar is more than just a place to grab a drink - it’s an opportunity to create a focal point that represents your brand and sets the tone for your event,” says Scott Wright.

Here are his top tips for choosing the best mobile bar for your corporate event.

Align your bar with your brand.

When planning a corporate event, it’s essential that every detail reflects your company’s values and image, including the mobile bar. From its physical design to the types of drinks served, everything should align with your brand.

“Think of the mobile bar as an extension of your company’s identity,” Scott advises. “For a sleek, modern tech firm, you might opt for a minimalist bar setup with cutting-edge cocktail creations. For a more traditional company, a classic bar design and timeless drink offerings might be more appropriate. The goal is to create a cohesive experience that resonates with your guests.”

Mix and Twist’s mobile bars are fully customisable, allowing you to match the setup, lighting, and decor to your brand’s aesthetic.

Customise your menu.

An inclusive drink menu is a must for corporate events, as your guests will likely have diverse tastes and preferences. Offering a mix of alcoholic and non-alcoholic options ensures everyone feels included.

“Menu customisation is key,” Scott explains. “Include signature cocktails that tie into your event theme or company story, but don’t forget mocktails and other non-alcoholic options for those who prefer them. This shows thoughtfulness and makes the experience enjoyable for everyone.”

Mix’s team of mixologists can create tailored menus featuring everything from crowd-pleasing classics to inventive, themed creations.

Choose a service that understands corporate etiquette.

In a corporate setting, efficiency and professionalism are non-negotiable. The bar service should be seamless, with experienced staff who know how to engage with guests while maintaining the right tone for the event.

“Corporate events require a different level of expertise than casual gatherings,” Scott notes. “The bartenders need to be skilled, efficient, and understand the nuances of corporate etiquette—knowing when to strike up a conversation and when to keep things formal.”

Mix and Twist prides itself on providing a professional team that is trained to deliver exceptional service, ensuring your event runs smoothly and leaves a positive impression on attendees.

Scott Wright concludes: “With the right mobile bar, you’re not just offering drinks—you’re creating an atmosphere that reflects your company’s values and leaves your guests impressed. It’s a small touch that can make a big difference.”

For more information on how Mix and Twist can enhance your next corporate event, visit mixandtwist.co.uk.