These are the new rules in place for fully-jabbed travellers from the US and EU

Travellers arrive at Heathrow Airport on January 17, 2021 in London (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

Fully-vaccinated travellers from the US and European Union will from today no longer have to isolate when arriving in the UK from an amber list country.

The rule change, which came into effect from 4am this morning, was announced last week with the government saying it would help reunite family and friends.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: "We're helping reunite people living in the US and European countries with their family and friends in the UK."

The new rule applies to England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

What rules have remained in place

A lateral flow or PCR test will still need to be taken by travellers both before departure and on the second day after they have arrived.

Tougher rules remain in place for travellers from France, with isolation rules in place regardless of whether they are fully-vaccinated or not.

The rule changes have not yet been met with an easing of restrictions for travellers from the UK.

‘This announcement is very welcome’

The move has been welcomed by the travel industry but airline bosses are calling for more countries to be moved to the UK’s green list.

Airlines UK chief executive Tim Alderslade told Times Radio: “I think the announcement this morning is very welcome – there will be an uptick in bookings.

“We’ve seen from the US around a 300% increase in bookings to the US – but we’ve got to somehow try to find a way to get more countries on the green list and we absolutely should not be going down the road of adding more tiers to an already very complicated international travel system.”