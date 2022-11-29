BBC One’s The Traitors is a new psychological ‘whodunit’ game show that sees 22 strangers castaway in a remote Scottish castle vying for a chance to win up to £120,000. The contestants must work together to identify the traitors amongst the ranks.

Strictly Come Dancing’s Claudia Winkleman brings us a brand new series where ordinary people across the UK are split into two groups - ‘The Traitors and ‘The Faithful’. The show is the latest addition to the ever-popular ‘whodunit’ genre which has seen a resurgence from the Among Us game and Knives Out film franchise.

The BBC one show is based on a Dutch game show called ‘De Verraders’ - which is a social deduction game aiming to create conflict between an informed set of perpetrators and another group fuelled by suspicion.

Speaking of the brand new series, Claudia Winkleman said: “I’m obsessed by psychological games and I couldn’t stop watching the Dutch version of the show. The fact that the BBC version is set in a castle in Scotland and the producers want me to wear tweed meant I was all in.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the exciting new series The Traitors airing on BBC One.

How to watch The Traitors

The Traitors will air the first of 22 episodes on Tuesday, November 29 at 9:30pm on BBC One. You can find the trailer to the new series and catch-up with the first episode after it airs by visiting the BBC website.

Where is The Traitors filmed?

The brand new BBC One series is filmed at Ardross Castle, situated in the Highland region of Scotland near the River Alness. Ardross Castle was originally a hunting lodge for the 1st Duke of Sutherland in the late 1700s.

In the 1880s, the lodge was redesigned as a castle in the period’s baronial style. Nowadays, it is used as a wedding and conference venue.

Full cast of BBC One’s The Traitors contestants

Aaron is a 24-year-old property agent from Portsmouth

Aaron is a 24-year-old property agent from Portsmouth. WIth a background in sales, Aaron is hoping he’ll be able to read people’s body language and personality well.

Aisha

Aisha is a 23-year-old Masters Graduate from Manchester. She thinks that other contestants won’t suspect her to be the traitor due to her stellar poker face.

Alex

Alex is a 23-year-old presenter and actor from London. She sees her friendly and adventurous personality as a core strength to getting through the competition.

Alyssa

Amanda is a 54-year-old estate agent from Swansea.

Alyssa is a 21-year-old business student from West Cork. She has a competitive and suspicious personality and is used to getting what she wants.

Amanda

Amanda is a 54-year-old estate agent from Swansea. She hopes to be a good ambassador of 50-plus-year-old women and thinks her age will help her read between the lines.

Amos

Amos is a 30-year-old doctor from North London. He thinks his open-minded approach to investigative brain will help through the competition.

Andrea

Andrea is a 72-year-old from Belgium. The retired contestant is hoping to be less granny-like and more assertive.

Claire

Claire is a 43-year-old ex-police officer from Hull. She hopes her real-world experience will allow her to draw the truth out of other contestants.

Fay

Fay is a 59-year-old from Sussex. She works as the head of school welfare in an establishment she has been in for 30 years. Fay can’t wait to face the challenge of being a traitor.

Hannah

Hannah is a 32-year-old comedian from London. With her career in comedy, Hannah loves the idea of playing someone different and thinks her humour will trick a few contestants.

Imran

Imran is a 23-year-old scientist from Cambridge. He thinks he will be good at deceiving fellow team mates, although he aims to disclose his academic status.

Ivan

Ivan is a 32-year-old author from Cornwall. He is an avid gamer who will bring creative solutions to the competition but aims to play the game differently from everyone else.

John

John is a 49-year-old spa therapist from Edinburgh. His background in musical theatre will allow him to get into an array of characters. According to John, he is a “smiling assassin.”

Kieran

Kieran is a 42-year-old Solutions Consultant from Hertfordshire. He hopes he can charm a few people but will adapt and evolve each day as things are put in front of him.

Maddy

Maddy is a 29-year-old receptionist from Kent. She thinks people may judge her too quickly for being ditsy but reckons she can tell if someone is genuine from watching 24 Hours In Police Custody.

Matt

Matt is a 23-year-old BMX athlete from Hertfordshire. He is hoping to prove to his friends that he is not as stupid as they think.

Meryl

Meryl is a 25-year-old call centre agent from Edinburgh. Meryl has dwarfism and thinks it will give her a different perspective coming into the show.

Nicky

Nicky is a 45-year-old accounts supervisor from South Croydon. After a severe car crash at the age of 22, she is motivated to win the prize money and receive treatment to get another hand

Rayan

Rayan is a 25-year-old trainee lawyer from North London. He is good at reading people, analysing people, reading body language and will bring an investigative brain, and a good ability to lie to people to the show.

Rayan thinks he will be targeted if he tells people about his academic status

Theo

Theo is a 26-year-old cheerleading coach from Leeds. His game plan is to get people to fall in love with him and then deliver a killer poker face.

Tom

Tom is a 24-year-old magician from Buckinghamshire. He will bring a unique form of thinking and doesn’t think he will let the emotions of the competition get to him.

Wilfred

