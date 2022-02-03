The most chill and stressful romance films to watch, according to science

With Valentine's fast approaching, you may already have a line-up for your Netflix and chill session. However which romantic films are actually the most relaxing or stressful to watch this Valentines?

Honcho used an analysis tool - Tensi Strength - to find out which film scripts are scientifically more stress-free.

The 20 most chill films to watch

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Up in the Air La La Land The Apartment Sugar Punch Drunk Love Burlesque Forrest Gump Erin Brokovich Silver Linings Playbook Inventing the Abbotts Sideways Pretty Woman Lost In Translation Larry Crowne Clueless Juno Sex and the City Last Chance Harvey Moonstruck The Blast from the Past

On top is the film "Up in the Air" a film about Ryan Bingham played by George Clooney who makes a living from firing people around the country, his lifestyle is threatened when a love interest arrives on the scene.

Coming in second is the musical love affair "La La Land", starring both Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling the critically acclaimed and 112 award-winning film is a must-watch romance.

The 20 least chill romance films

With the most relaxing also comes the least relaxing - and script analysis revealed "50/50" as the least relaxing film to watch. According to the synopsis, the story is about a guy called Adam - played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who finds out he has cancer.

Other films taking the top spots include the cult classic "The Princess Bride" as well as "Ghost" which arguably has one of the most iconic romance scenes in film history (pictured above).