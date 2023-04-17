Tesco has recalled some of their most popular breakfast products due to safety fears. The supermarket giant has pulled some cereals from their shelves after discovering they pose a risk to people with particular allegers.

According to Tesco , milk and hazelnuts were discovered in its Free From bran flakes and chocolate pillows. Customers have been warned to search their cabinets for the 300g packs and have a best before date of May 26, 2024. To claim for a refund, a proof of purchase is not needed.

It said: “If you have bought the above product and have an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents and/or an allergy to hazelnut (nuts) do not eat it. Instead, return it to a Tesco store for a full refund, no receipt is required. For further details please contact Tesco customer services on 0800 505 555.”

The latest recalls were put out by the Food Standards Agency (FSA) earlier this month. It said: “Sometimes foods have to be withdrawn or recalled if there is a risk to consumers because the allergy labelling is missing or incorrect or if there is any other food allergy risk. When there is a food allergy risk, the FSA will issue an Allergy Alert.”

