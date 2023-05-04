Taylor Swift and Matty Healy have allegedly started their own Love Story. It’s been widely reported the longtime friends have taken their relationship to the next level and may even go public when The Era’s Tour arrives in Nashville.

Swifties know All Too Well (Taylor’s Version, Ten Minute Version) about the speculation surrounding Swift’s love life. However, The Sun reported a source close to the singer said: “Taylor just wants to live her life, and be happy. She’s told pals Matty is flying to Nashville over the weekend to support her on the next leg of her tour.”

The news comes a month after US magazine People revealed Swift, 33, had split from her actor boyfriend Joe Alwyn after six years. Neither of the camp have commented on the break-up, but rumours began to swirl when Alwyn was noticeably absent from The Era’s Tour.

Entertainment Tonight reported the breakup was ‘amicable’ and happened a few weeks ago, saying: “It was not dramatic. The relationship had just run its course. It’s why Alwyn hasn’t been spotted at any shows.”

Since then, the media has linked the 33-year old to not one, not two, but four celebs including Dylan O’Brien, Bradley Cooper, and of course, Fernando Alonso who played coy when asked about the rumours. So, if you’re freaking out about the latest speculation, You Need To Calm Down.

The news first broke after a blind item was submitted to popular gossip page DeuxMoi. The anonymous instagrammer revealed the gossip in a teaser clip for her latest podcast episode ‘Deux/U’. The clip goes on to play the part of the previous episode where the host can be heard saying: “Someone sent me a message today and they’re like Taylor and Matt Healy. And I’m like what?” The guest can be heard saying, ‘Oh stop’.

The host is later heard saying it was a celebrity who made the reveal to DeuxMoi, and that Swift’s long time collaborator and musician in his own right Jack Antonoff was the one to set it up. DeuxMoi said: “This comes from another celebrity that said ‘I had to tell you, I just heard that Taylor Swift is already dating the lead singer of The 1975. Antonoff set it up.’”

DeuxMoi also received an anonymous tip that read: “A friend that works in publicity told me that Taylor and Matty have been dating (for sure) at least two weeks…”

This coupling may surprise some people but this isn’t the first time romance rumours have flown about Swift and Healy. So, when were they last together?

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy relationship timeline

2014

Swift and Healy reportedly briefly dated in 2014. Healy was seen wearing a t-shirt with 1989 on, the name of Swift’s record and the year she was born. The rumours then died down in 2015 as Healy began dating pop star Halsey.

2016

In 2016, Healy spoke to Q Magazine about how he had been linked romantically to Swift. He said: "Absolutely. And the reason I mention that is because if I had [properly] gone out with Taylor Swift the first thing I would’ve [thought was] ‘F****** hell I am NOT being Taylor Swift’s boyfriend.’ You know, F***. THAT."

The 1975 frontman Matty Healy (Image: Jordan Curtis Hughes)

This gained him criticism with some calling his remarks “misogynistic”.

November 2022

Matty Healy revealed The 1975 worked on Taylor Swift’s latest album “Midnights”, but said those songs “never came out”.

January 8, 2023

Following the release of her latest album “Midnights”, The 1975 added the song “Question…?” to their pre show playlist.

January 12, 2023 - Taylor shows up at The 1975 London show

Taylor Swift shocked fans when she took to the O2 stage in London during The 1975’s set. She recorded not one, but two acoustic songs which included a cover of the band’s most popular song “The City” as well as the first ever live performance of her smash single “Anti-Hero” from her tenth album “Midnights”.

Fans were delighted when Swift performed smash-hit ‘All Too Well 10 Minute Version (Taylor’s Version).

January 2023 - Denise Welsh poses with Swift

Matty Healy’s famous mam took to social media to share a picture of herself with the ‘Anti-hero’ singer backstage following her performance.

March 2023