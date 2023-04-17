Taylor Swift brought her iconic show to Tampa, Florida over the weekend. The singer became the first female singer to perform a three night run at the Raymond James Stadium as she returned to the stage for the first time since news of her split from Joe Alwyn broke.

Over 200,000 Swifites attended the concert, and let’s just say we’re all jealous. Not only did they get some of the best surprise songs of the tour so far (yes, we cried during her performance of You’re On Your Own Kid), but they also got some hot goss on Speak Now Taylor’s Version.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The singer stayed tight-lipped on her relationship status, but Speak Now girls were fed. It’s no secret Taylor Swift lost the rights to all of her music in a controversial move that saw her old label Big Machine Records sell her music to Justin Bieber’s manager, Scooter Braun. Since then, Swift has been rerecording her music and releasing the albums again with extra unheard songs to critical acclaim.

So far, the singer has re-released her second and third album Fearless and Red, respectively. Since then fans have been impatiently waiting for the release of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), and aside from a tonne of Easter eggs the singer has remained painfully quiet about when fans can expect it.

Most Popular

Fans were shocked when Swift debuted her Era’s tour in Glendale, Arizona, last month with only one song from Speak Now on the setlist. However, on the second night of her Tampa shows, not only did she sing the title track as one of her surprise songs but she also hinted that the re-record aka Taylor’s Version is very much a priority. On the second night of her show she said: “I’ve been thinking a lot about one of my albums. Recently one of my albums has been on my mind a lot. Lots going on in my brain about it.”

Additionally, on the third night fans received yet another iconic bop from the acclaimed album when the singer used a surprise song slot to play ‘Mean’. As well as this during ‘Karma’, the final song of her show, a projection of the famous Speak Now hands was shown on the stage. If that’s not another fun indication that the album is coming eminently we don’t know what is.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s a full breakdown of the Era’s tour so far.

Every surprise song performed at Florida Era’s Tour

Raymond James Stadium - Tampa, Florida (April, 13)

Speak Now - Speak Now

Treacherous - Red (Taylor’s Version)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fans were delighted when Swift performed smash-hit ‘All Too Well 10 Minute Version (Taylor’s Version).

Raymond James Stadium - Tampa, Florida (April, 13)

You’re On Your Own, Kid - Midnights

The Great War - Midnights

Raymond James Stadium - Tampa, Florida (April, 13)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mad Woman - Folklore

Mean - Speak Now

Every surprise song Taylor Swift has performed on the Eras tour

State Farm Stadium - Arizona (March, 17)

Tim McGraw - Taylor Swift

Mirrorball - Folkore

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Which songs could Taylor Swift still play at ‘The Eras Tour’? Credit: Getty Images

State Farm Stadium - Arizona (March, 18)

This Is Me Trying - Folklore

State Of Grace - Red (Taylor’s Version)

Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas (March, 24)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our Song - Taylor Swift

Snow On The Beach - Midnights

Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas (March, 25)

Cowboy like me - Evermore

White Horse - Taylor Swift

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sad Beautiful Tragic - Red (Taylor’s Version)

Ours - Speak Now

Taylor Swift has kicked off her highly-anticipated ‘The Eras Tour’.

AT&T Stadium - Arlington (April, 1)

Death By A Thousand Cuts - Lover

Clean - 1989

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

AT&T Stadium - Arlington (April, 2)

Jump Then Fall - Fearless (Taylor’s Version)

The Lucky One - Red (Taylor’s Version)

Full setlist