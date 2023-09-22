Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Take That are heading out on a huge stadium tour in 2024 - and fans are loving it.

The pop group last hit the road four years ago for the Greatest Hits tour. Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen performed at the King's coronation concert earlier this year.

However the trio will be hitting the road in the UK again next summer. Take That's logo appeared on stadiums across the nation on Wednesday, 20 September.

Take That are on Zoe Ball's BBC Radio 2 show to reveal the news.

Here's all you need to know:

When are they on Radio 2 with Zoe Ball?

The popular boy band are live on Radio 2 with Zoe Ball on Friday, September 22.

Will there be a Take That tour in 2024?

The tour has now been officially announced - after the band seriously teased a run of stadium show dates in the future. Fans were left buzzing with excitement after the group's logo was projected on venues up and down the UK.

Gary Barlow shared photos of the stadiums on his Instagram story on Wednesday, 20 September, seemingly all but confirming a forthcoming tour announcement.

And now we know the when and the where....

Saturday 13 April Sheffield Utilita Arena

Sunday 14 April Sheffield Utilita Arena

Friday 19 April Leeds First Direct Arena

Saturday 20 April Leeds First Direct Arena

Monday 22 April Dublin 3Arena

Tuesday 23 April Dublin 3Arena

Thursday 25 April London The O2

Friday 26 April London The O2

Saturday 27 April London The O2

Tuesday 30 April London The O2

Friday 03 May Glasgow OVO Hydro

Saturday 04 May Glasgow OVO Hydro

Sunday 05 May Glasgow OVO Hydro

Tuesday 07 May Manchester Co-op Live

Wednesday 08 May Manchester Co-op Live

Friday 10 May Manchester Co-op Live

Saturday 11 May Manchester Co-op Live

Tuesday 14 May Birmingham Utilita Arena

Wednesday 15 May Birmingham Utilita Arena

Friday 17 May Birmingham Utilita Arena

Saturday 18 May Birmingham Utilita Arena

Friday 24 May Middlesbrough Riverside Stadium

Sunday 26 May Nottingham The City Ground Stadium

Tuesday 28 May Norwich Carrow Road Stadium

Thursday 30 May Milton Keynes Stadium MK

Saturday 01 June Southampton St Mary’s Stadium

Tuesday 04 June Plymouth Home Park Stadium

Thursday 06 June Swansea Swansea.com Stadium

Saturday 08 June Bristol Ashton Gate Stadium

Who is supporting Take That?

Olly Murs will be supporting Take That on the dates.

What is Take That's new song?