Banksy is one of the world’s most famous artists, but his identity remains unknown. Take a look at this pub that is reportedly owned by him

Take a look at this ‘heaving’ pub that is reportedly owned by the elusive artist Banksy. Despite being one of the most famous artists of his generation with his stunning artwork, his identity remains a mystery.

The pub in question is in the picturesque area of Somerset, and locals say it has been “heaving” since reopening after a £1 million refurb. Reports suggest the anonymous graffiti artist is part of a group who invested the seven-figure sum into The Crown in Pilton, near Glastonbury, last year.

Despite the pub being reportedly owned by Banksy, it features none of their artwork inside, but features hanging plants, a pub garden and a stuffed squirrel in a glass case playing pool.

The menu is your typical pub grub and reasonably priced. Punters are charged £18 for beef roast dinner, £16 for a beef burger and chips and £15 for haddock and chips. A sauce dip comes in at £3 while extra chips are £4.

Unlike your typical backstreet boozer, people can splash the cash with a bottle of Domaine Sarcey champagne costing £55, and the bar snack offering includes homemade fennel pork scratchings for £4.

This is the pub reportedly owned by Banksy

A closer view of the pubs sign

The pub sits in a quiet town in Somerset

The area surrounding the pub is described as 'picturesque'