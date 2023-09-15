News you can trust since 1836
Strictly Come Dancing 2023: Meet contestant Amanda Abbington - what TV shows has she been on?

With Strictly Come Dancing 2023 soon to be underway, meet one the contestants, Amanda Abbington

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 15th Sep 2023, 14:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 14:47 BST
15 celebrities are gearing for what many may consider their toughest challenge yet - Strictly Come Dancing. All will be vying for the glitterball trophy, which was lifted by Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal.

One celebrity on the show is 51-year-old Amanda Abbington, whose long and illustrious career has spanned over three decades on both stage and screen. Abbington has two children.

Her first foray into television was an appearance in The Bill in 1993, where she played Kirstey Tate in the Episode "Picking a Winner". It wasn’t until 2001 when she would first appear in a film.

That film was Men Only, where she played the role of Trina. On set, she met the world renowned actor Martin Freeman. They were together for 16 years and have two children together, a son Joe and a daughter Grace.

    She would have to wait many years for her more prominent roles, which were Josie Mardle in Mr Selfridge (2013–2016) and Mary Morstan in Sherlock (2014–2017). She also appeared in other TV shows such as Casualty and more.

    Her more recent work is starring in the four-part Channel 5 television series Desperate Measures, and appeared as Dana Beckman in an episode of Inside No. 9 and was a contestant on ‘Would I Lie To You?’.

