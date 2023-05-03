With the weather improving, and with a bank holiday on the horizon, it might be the perfect time for a spring walk. If you’re stuck over where to go then you’re in luck, as outdoor experts from Blacks have revealed the six best spring hikes in the UK.

As well as revealing six of the best spring hikes in the UK, the experts also warn to choose a walk that matches your fitness level and experience, and to prepare for the conditions you might encounter along the way.

Adam Warrington, Content Executive at Blacks says: “My number one rule for going on remote walks is to make sure you know when sunset is, as well as letting someone know where you are walking and when you will be back. In particular, make sure you have warm footwear, gloves and a hat. Take a warm drink and some food with you when hiking in spring.”

The trails cover most of the UK, including the Scottish Highlands, the Midlands, South West England, Gloucestershire and Northern England too. Here’s the six best spring hikes in the UK.

Hadrian’s Wall Path, Northern England

Spanning 84 miles, it follows the ancient Roman wall that once marked the northern frontier of the Roman Empire. It offers breathtaking views of the Northumberland countryside including famous landmarks such as the Roman forts.

South West Coast Path, South West England

Lasting a staggering 630-miles, it follows the entire coastline of the South West peninsula featuring things only the coast can provide including dramatic sea views, rugged cliffs, and sandy beaches.

Cotswold Way, Gloucestershire, England

If quaint villages, historic market towns and the picturesque countryside is your thing, then this 102 mile trail is for you. It includes wildflowers and offers great views of the rolling hills and pastoral landscapes.

The Pennine Way, Midlands

This is one of the more challenging trails on the list as it crosses some of its most rugged and remote landscapes, features steep climbs, rocky terrain, and long, exposed stretches. It is best suited for adult hikers who are happy to walk for between roughly 5h and 8h 30m per day.

West Highland Way, Scottish Highlands

It boasts stunning views of the Scottish Highlands and passes by iconic landmarks such as Ben Nevis and Loch Lomond. The level of difficulty for this walk is between moderate to difficult as a few of its sections can prove to be quite challenging.

The Great Glen Way, Scottish Highlands

This is arguably one of the best walks, as it showcases views of Ben Nevis and Loch Ness. Bethany Leedham, Social Media Executive at Blacks says: “Springtime has got to be my favourite season to go on this walk.