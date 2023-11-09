Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A six-year old-girl saved her mum's life by dialling 999 after waking up in the middle of the night hearing her mother, Lauren, desperately gasping for air, as she suffered a severe asthma attack that could have been fatal.

Cali-Maii Ball, from Hornchurch in east London, immediately picked up her mother's phone and called 999, and told London Ambulance Service call handler Laura Lehmer: "I think my mum is having an asthma attack. Mummy is really struggling to breathe."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the daily Trending Today. Get the stories the internet is talking about to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cali-Maii promptly gave the 999 call handler her exact address and unlocked the door to let the crews in. London Ambulance Service medics arrived in just four minutes and immediately started treating Lauren, 25, who was losing consciousness. Paramedics William Grove, Daniella Robinson, Sam Taylor and Laura Canty started life support to help her breathe. The paramedics then took her to Queen’s Hospital on blue lights, where she was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit and put on a ventilator.

Most Popular

Cali-Maii and her mum (Image: London Ambulance Service)

Lauren said: “Cali saved my life. If it wasn’t for her calling 999 so quickly and the paramedics intervening so promptly, this would have been a really different story. I’ll never be able to show them all how grateful I am for saving me.” Lauren remained in hospital for six days after the incident and to reduce the risk of similar episodes, she is now due to start a new injection treatment.

Cali-Maii was reunited by the ambulance crew who answered her cry for help, Sam Taylor and Danielle Robinson. Sam said: "Cali-Maii is a real hero. A few extra minutes could have cost her mother her life. Lauren was very close to going into cardiac arrest and it was Cali’s incredibly quick cry for help that saved her."