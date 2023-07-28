Sinead O’Connor reportedly gave her children ‘very specific’ instructions on what to do in the event of her death. The Irish singer’s death at the age of 56 was announced on Wednesday, 26 July in a family statement.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad,” the statement said. “Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

She told her children the instructions when they were ‘very small’ and reiterated it to them throughout their lives. She is survived by three children, Jake Reynolds, Roisin Waters and Yeshua Bonadio. Her son, Shane, died last year.

Speaking in 2021, O’Connor had spoken candidly about discussing her mortality with her kids ever since they were “small”. She continued to explain that her finances and work was most important and wished for her accountant to be called before emergency services.

“See, when the artists are dead, they’re much more valuable than when they’re alive,” she told People in 2021, before making reference to rapper Tupac’s album sales increasing following his death. “It’s kind of gross what record companies do.”

Musician Sinead O'Connor performs at the Highline Ballroom on February 23, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)