Sian Reese-Williams: Who is the actress who plays D.I. Maia Lincoln in Wolf & who did she play on Emmerdale?

Wolf fans would have noticed a new actress join the show in the shape of Sian Reese-Williams - here’s who she used to play on Emmerdale

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 15th Aug 2023, 14:07 BST- 1 min read

Fans of the new BBC thriller Wolf will have noticed a very familiar face. The show, which has won over a legion of fans thanks to its horror storyline, epic cast and stunning locations first aired on July 31.

And, everyone is talking about a certain character, D.I. Maia Lincoln who is played by Welsh actress Sian Reese-Williams, who has been a regular host across a number of TV shows on ITV and the BBC before.

People who regularly watch ITV soap Emmerdale will recognise Reese-Williams, who played Gennie Walker for five years from 2008 until her departure in 2013. In the decade since, she has enjoyed many roles on high profile shows.

Gennie was a fan favourite on the Dales, but unfortunately was written out of the show for good when she died in 2013 in dramatic and heartbreaking scenes that saw her be  suffocated by Cameron Murray (Dominic Power) after a car crash.

The 41-year-old was born on November 18, 1981 in Glanamman, South Wales, where Wolf is filmed. She lived in Swansea until her family moved to Brecon, Mid Wales. She then studied Drama from the University of Hull.

As mentioned, following her exit from Emmerdale, she has enjoyed numerous roles on a number of shows, including Hidden, The Light in the Hall, Line of Duty and Holby City. She also had a role in Vera.

