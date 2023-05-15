Shein has announced plans to open 30 pop-up shops this year as it continues to work on its ‘physical’ retail strategy. The online fashion outlet hosted several pop-up shops across major UK cities including Bristol, Birmingham and Cardiff earlier this year - and is now set to open more.

The plans come as Shein reveals pop-up stores are an integral part of its business model and currently has a temporary store operating in Ireland until May 17 in Cork. After opening a new EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) headquarters in Dublin, the business said its pop-up at the Jervis Shopping Centre in Dublin attracted over 4,000 visitors per day last year.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Shein opened the doors to its latest pop-up experience in Birmingham, occupying the former Karen Millen store for two days proving a hit among customers.

At the time, one person tweeted: “There’s a new SHEIN shop in Birmingham Bullring and the queue was ridiculous today. I couldn’t tell where the end was.” Another person added: “I saw that lmao, crazy.” While a third said: “Hey@SHEIN_Official I wanna come to the launch party in Birmingham!!! ”

The launch of Shein’s new headquarters in Dublin for its Europe, Middle East and Africa region, has created 30 new jobs. The new office will host the company’s strategic IT hub for EMEA and will function as the heart of its operations in the region, building on the online retailer’s commitment to local economies, communities and customers.

Shein global head of government relations, Leonard Lin, said: “Ireland’s pro-business environment and great access to talent make it an excellent hub for companies, including Shein, to manage and grow our business in the region.

“Our Dublin office opening marks an important milestone in Shein’s growth in EMEA – which is one of our most important markets. We look forward to contributing to the growth of the local economies and to supporting local communities.”

Shein is taking its ‘glam bus’ across the UK to host pop-up stores in April

Shein pop-up stores - what to expect

When Shein has hosted pop-up stores in the past, it has taken its ‘Shein glam bus’ across UK cities to share its most recent edit of clothes. In addition to giving shoppers the rare opportunity to try on clothes before purchasing, the Shein glam bus was offering each customer a free manicure along with the chance to win prizes like clothing and make-up.

